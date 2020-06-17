Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked if he would personally attend President Trump's Tulsa rally.
“I'm in a high risk category. Personally, I would not. Of course not,” the 79-year-old doctor said about the 74-year-old president's rally.
He added that when it came to Trump’s rallies “outside is better than inside, no crowd is better than crowd” and “crowd is better than big crowd.”
Gallery: Sand Springs Unity Rally for Black Lives Matter
State Rep. Regina Goodwin speaks during a rally in honor of George Floyd at Case Community Park in Sand Springs on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Alyx Friediu of Bixby dances with her mother, Jolie, during the Sand Springs Unity Rally for Black Lives Matter at Case Community Park.
Protesters listen to speakers during a rally in honor of George Floyd at Case Community Park in Sand Springs on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Alyx Friediu dances with her mother, Jolie, both of Bixby, during a rally in honor of George Floyd at Case Community Park in Sand Springs on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
State Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, speaks at the Sand Springs Unity Rally for Black Lives Matter at Case Community Park on Tuesday.
Jermaine McClain, of Sand Springs, listens to a speaker while wearing a facemark that says "I can't breathe" during a rally in honor of George Floyd at Case Community Park in Sand Springs on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Oklahoma State Representative Regina Goodwin speaks during a rally in honor of George Floyd at Case Community Park in Sand Springs on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Sand Springs Police Chief Mike Carter speaks during Tuesday's rally in support of Black Lives Matter at Case Community Park in Sand Springs on Tuesday.
Sand Springs Police Chief Mike Carter speaks during a rally in honor of George Floyd at Case Community Park in Sand Springs on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Those at the Sand Springs Unity Rally for Black Lives Matter at Case Community Park hold their hands up or on their necks for eight minutes as they think about the time it took George Floyd to die under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.
during a rally in honor of George Floyd at Case Community Park in Sand Springs on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Alyx Fredieu, of Bixby, listens to a speaker during a rally in honor of George Floyd at Case Community Park in Sand Springs on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Travis Allen and Imani Jennings, both of Sand Springs, speak during a rally in honor of George Floyd at Case Community Park in Sand Springs on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Jermaine McClain of Sand Springs wears a mask that says "I can't breathe" during the Sand Springs Unity Rally for Black Lives Matter at Case Community Park.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Protesters listen to speakers during a rally in honor of George Floyd at Case Community Park in Sand Springs on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Protesters listen to speakers during a rally in honor of George Floyd at Case Community Park in Sand Springs on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Protesters listen to speakers during a rally in honor of George Floyd at Case Community Park in Sand Springs on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Dr. Andre Fredieu holds his son, Kaysen, 12, both of Bixby, while listening to speakers during a rally in honor of George Floyd at Case Community Park in Sand Springs on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Jermaine McClain, of Sand Springs, listens to a speaker while wearing a facemark that says "I can't breathe" during a rally in honor of George Floyd at Case Community Park in Sand Springs on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Paula Flood, of Sand Springs, claps her hands while joining other spectators in singing "Lean on Me" by Bill Withers during a rally in honor of George Floyd at Case Community Park in Sand Springs on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Protesters listen to speakers during a rally in honor of George Floyd at Case Community Park in Sand Springs on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Paula Flood, of Sand Springs, claps her hands while joining other spectators in singing "Lean on Me" by Bill Withers during a rally in honor of George Floyd at Case Community Park in Sand Springs on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Paula Flood and Lisa Garner, both of Sand Springs, clap their hands while joining other spectators in singing "Lean on Me" by Bill Withers during a rally in honor of George Floyd at Case Community Park in Sand Springs on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Protesters hold their hands in the air during a rally in honor of George Floyd at Case Community Park in Sand Springs on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Dr. Andre Fredieu speaks during a rally in honor of George Floyd at Case Community Park in Sand Springs on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
