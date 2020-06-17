Virus Outbreak Trump

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked if he would personally attend President Trump's Tulsa rally.

Asked by The Daily Beast if he would personally attend, Fauci said “No.”  

“I'm in a high risk category. Personally, I would not. Of course not,” the 79-year-old doctor said about the 74-year-old president's rally. 

He added that when it came to Trump’s rallies “outside is better than inside, no crowd is better than crowd” and “crowd is better than big crowd.”

