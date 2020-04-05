Related content

Pastor Tom Dillingham waited behind the wheel of a white Ford 4-by-4 while several church "ushers" directed traffic into row after row of parking spots.

Ordinarily, he would stroll around greeting his congregation before a worship service. But of course, ordinarily the ushers don't wear masks and don't carry hand-written signs warning people to stay in their cars.

Dillingham parked in front of the Admiral Twin's nine-story-tall screen while a three-member worship band, a fraction of its normal size, played on the back of a flat-bed trailer. The drummer wore a mask and deliberately stayed 6 feet away from the guitarist.

"This is our church today," Dillingham said. "It's pretty unusual, I know."

The sermon, however, was going to remain pretty much the same as it would have been under normal circumstances, the pastor said.

"I'm going to talk about how to have joy in a messed-up world," Dillingham said. "People have so much stress right now, so much anxiety. We want to give people hope. But that's no so different, really. It's a message I tell people all the time."

About 115 cars arrived for the drive-in service, with churchgoers tuning into the drive-in's radio frequency to hear the sermon, delivered from the flatbed trailer.

Common Ground church had planned to have a service here a week ago, but was forced to cancel after Tulsa issued stricter safe-at-home orders to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Other churches, however, went ahead with parking-lot services. And Common Ground, which usually meets in a converted theater at the Fontana Shopping Center near 51st Street and Memorial Drive, asked city officials to reconsider. The church received permission late in the week, Dillingham said.

"There's a huge difference between joy and happiness," he told the congregation during the sermon.

Happiness comes from outside circumstances, he said.

"Joy comes from the inside. Joy is not determined by our circumstances. Joy is determined by our God."

The crowd amounted to roughly half the number of people who usually come to Common Ground, but the turn-out impressed church elder Brian Leonard, parked front-row in a Honda Pilot.

Tulsans need to find ways "to be together even if we have stay apart," Leonard said, waving to several church members that he recognized.

"It's the DNA of our church to come together and help others," he said. "So that's what we're going to keep doing."

Common Ground will have an Eater morning service at the drive-in next week, assuming shutdown conditions remain the same, Leonard said.

