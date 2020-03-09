Authorities arrested a Tulsa man on Monday following allegations that he left the scene of a fatal collision.
Police arrested Mark Vernon Brooks, 46, on an outstanding charge of leaving the scene of a fatality collision, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
Brooks was charged Wednesday in connection to a Feb. 7 collision involving a pedestrian. Jerome Rucker Jr., 60, was walking northbound about 6:30 p.m. that day in the 4100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle that then left the scene. Police allege Brooks was the driver.
After the collision, officers found debris from the vehicle involved both where Rucker was struck and at 43rd Street North, where police believe the driver turned into a neighborhood.
Brooks is being held in Tulsa County jail in lieu of a $2,000 bond. His initial court appearance is scheduled for March 16, according to jail records.