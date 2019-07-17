A Tulsa man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday in the July 2018 death of a cyclist in a DUI crash.
Timothy James Littrell pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol — second offense, driving under suspension and failure to carry insurance after being charged in August 2018.
Littrell had a blood alcohol content of 0.189% after he crashed into two cyclists in the early morning hours of July 28 in the 3500 block of East 11th Street, fatally injuring Thiemo Schmidt, according to a previous story. The legal limit in Oklahoma is 0.08%.
Tulsa County District Judge Kelly Greenough sentenced Littrell to 15 years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody and one year in the Tulsa County jail to run concurrently. He was also ordered to pay more than $1,400 in fines and court costs.
Littrell must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.