Oklahoma Dust Bowl history, the state’s wildlife and a family story come together on something anglers or hunters might carry in their hip pockets in 2020.
One of two artwork pieces unveiled Monday by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation available on its collectible “hard cards” feature artwork of four men holding a stringer of fish, an iconic image from one of Oklahoma’s toughest periods captured from an old family photograph.
Oklahoma City artist Lauren Florence created the piece, titled “What a Catch!” in 2018 as a Father’s Day gift for her father-in-law, who was born in 1935, she said. It features his father and three uncles from a tattered old copy of a photograph from a family album of the men, who were fishing at the Watonga River.
“His mother used to tell him when he was a baby they would put wet sheets on the walls to keep the dust from coming through onto his crib,” Florence said. “I was just so taken with faces, how happy they were, and knowing they were so poor, they didn’t have two dimes to rub together, and these fish were for feeding their family.”
This marks the second year for the collectible hard cards issued by the Wildlife Department, one with hunting or wild game theme and one with fishing. Bartlesville artist Carolyn Mock’s painting of three tom turkeys in “Strutters Ball” is the other featured artwork this year.
The cards are available for an added $5 when people purchase their license online. The durable, pocket-sized plastic cards allow hunters and anglers to carry up to nine types of licenses listed on the one long-lasting card, as well as a UMR code that wardens can scan for updates.
Artists only receive some related publicity and bragging rights for allowing their artwork to be used on the licenses.
“They contacted me and said they were looking at my website and they were doing this and ‘would you donate use of this for this purpose,’” Florence said. “I think it’s just super neat.”
Florence said the Dust Bowl image made unexpected connections with people and has added to her small business. She first displayed the piece at the Oklahoma City Festival of the Arts in 2018.
“It connected with tons of people who said ‘we have a photo just like that in our family.’ It’s real nostalgic and something people can relate to, It has a warmth and recognition that strikes a chord with people,” she said.
Florence and her family have lived in Oklahoma City since 2013, but she grew up in Bartlesville and previously had a boutique and gallery, where this year’s other artist sold some of her work.
This is the second year for Mock to donate art to the Wildlife Department licenses. In 2019 the hunting license featured white-tailed deer in a winter scene titled “Snowbound.”
“I believe in wildlife conservation and preservation and I thought it could help with their programs,” Mock said. “If you preserve the habitat it helps all sorts of species, not just deer and turkeys, so I did donate the use of both pieces.”
Mock said three toms she photographed outside a neighbor’s home south of Bartlesville inspired her painting.
“A group of them came, three toms and the rest were hens, they came up under a bird feeder and the toms were strutting and doing their thing and the hens were just ignoring them. I focused on them and took a lot of pictures of them doing their dance. I thought ‘Strutter’s Ball’ was a good name for it.”
Anyone who needs a new or updated hunting, fishing or land-access license can purchase the cards by logging onto the Go Outdoors Oklahoma online system at gooutdoorsoklahoma.com. New users are invited to create a profile. The cards will also be available from retailers statewide, according to the Wildlife Department.
