Freezing temperatures in Oklahoma likely were hard on the individual migrating monarchs this week but might have been good for the population as a whole.
They were getting a little ahead of themselves.
“The first sighting in Oklahoma of an adult monarch was March 18 and that was extremely early,” said Sandra Schwinn, Monarch Watch conservation specialist for Oklahoma.
The monarch population was again low this winter on sanctuary grounds in Mexico, according to a report from Monarch Watch. The area covered by the over-wintering butterflies was 2.83 hectares, in the realm of the 2.4 hectare average since 2004. The goal is to re-establish a population that would cover 6 hectares on average, according to Monarch Watch.
Recovery relies upon access to milkweed from spring through late summer and a strong migration from Mexico to the northern United States and back each year.
The next generation will continue the journey north, where subsequent generations will ultimately give rise to a southbound generation again late in summer.
Those monarchs from last fall — most looking faded and weather-worn — are laying eggs across Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas now, Schwinn said.
“The big problem for the early migrants is there isn’t enough milkweed growing yet to feed them (the caterpillars). I had some tiny sprouts not 3 inches tall with nine or 10 eggs on them. That wouldn’t even feed one... that’s why when we had this cold front come through with the north wind it was a good thing because it held the rest of them back.”
“It’s best if they just stay in Texas for the first generation,” she said.
People across Oklahoma are encouraged to sign up at journeynorth.org and report sightings of monarchs, their eggs, or milkweed growth as part of an international citizen reporting effort that helps ecologists track and understand the butterflies along their migration year-to-year, she said.