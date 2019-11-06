Tulsans who want to vote early on the $639 million Improve Our Tulsa renewal package can do so from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 North Denver Ave.

There is no early voting Saturday or Monday. The election is Tuesday, when polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The proposal includes $427 million in streets and transportation projects, $193 million in capital projects and $19 million for the city’s rainy day fund.

About two-thirds of the 6 ½-year package would be funded through bond sales, financed with property taxes, and a third in sales tax.

A permanent 0.05% sales tax would be dedicated to the city’s rainy day fund.

Voters will be asked to vote on three propositions: one for the $427 million in street and transportation projects, one for the $193 million in capital projects, and one for the permanent tax to fund the city's rainy day fund.

Nearly $300 million of the renewal package would go to fund street maintenance and rehabilitation projects and associated sidewalk work. The proposal also calls for the parks system to receive $30 million to improve its facilities, including $1.7 million for Swan Lake Park, $2.75 million for Ben Hill Park, and $1 million for Mohawk Park.

Twenty-three million dollars would go to replace fire trucks and other Fire Department apparatus, with $3 million dedicated a new 911 alert system for fire stations.

Greenwood Cultural Center would also benefit if the package is approved. City leaders have allocated $5.34 million for the center. The funds would be combined with private donations to pay for a major expansion and renovation of the center to coincide with the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The package also include $9 million — $1 million for each City Council district — for community development priority projects. The funds must go toward a project that serves a public purpose and meets criteria set out by the city. Each project would be subject to approval by the council.

The renewal, which would be an extension of the $918 million Improve Our Tulsa package approved by voters in 2013, does not call for a tax increase.

Staff Writer

Kevin Canfield has covered local government in Tulsa for nearly two decades. He also has reported on downtown development, zoning and community planning.

