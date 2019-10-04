What would it take to make Oklahoma's public school system "Top 10" in the nation?
The Oklahoma Parent Legislative Action Committee thinks public school parents ought to be the ones to define that goal for Gov. Kevin Stitt and other state leaders.
OKPLAC has launched its own online survey to gather public school parent opinion through Oct. 15.
"We were made aware of a study that the state has contracted for to determine what would make us `Top Ten.' While we believe this study will no doubt provide some beneficial information, we also felt that it was critical to gain parental input and to understand what the actual consumers of Oklahoma's public education system believed were the most critical priorities in improving our education system," said Lisa Kramer, president of OKPLAC and a Bixby school board member.
OKPLAC was formed in January as a new, statewide coalition of the grassroots parent organizations that have been advocating for improved state funding for public education in recent years.
Its mission is to seek non-partisan solutions to improve and protect public education to ensure a strong, equitable school system for all children.
Kramer said early participation in the OKPLAC survey suggests public school parents are eager to have input at the statewide level. The group has averaged 100 responses in each of the first three days since the survey opened.
"We are optimistic that there will be a strong response and hope that parents will take two minutes to let us know what they believe a 'Top Ten' education system would look like," Kramer said. "The state is moving in a good direction with the recent increases in funding and we hope to help focus continued efforts to maximize the outcome."
J.J. Burnam, co-Leader of the Tulsa Parent Legislative Action Committee, said he sees the independent, statewide survey by the parent group network as a necessary task "to ensure that Oklahoma parents have a voice in defining what will make Oklahoma Top 10 in education."
"We applaud Governor Stitt's quest to make Oklahoma Top 10 in education," Burnam said. "We expect to capture input from many education stakeholders across Oklahoma, and look forward to sharing that feedback with the governor and state legislators."