As 2019 comes to an end, so does Will Rogers College High School’s final year without its own football stadium.
Construction of the multisport venue at the high school northeast of 11th Street and Harvard Avenue began in November and is expected to be completed in time for the 2020-21 football season.
Will Rogers has lacked a football stadium for eight decades. The team played its home games at a number of venues over the years, including the University of Tulsa’s Skelly Stadium and Booker T. Washington’s S.E. Williams Stadium.
That’s finally changing, thanks to a $415 million bond project approved by voters in 2015. The new $4.5 million stadium is being built west of the main building and on the site of the current football practice field.
The unnamed venue also will be the home for the Will Rogers College High and Junior High School soccer and track programs. Those teams, along with Rogers’ band and cheer squad, joined football players in celebrating the start of construction at a groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 1.
Crossland Construction is the general contractor for the project. The stadium was designed by Sparks Reed Architecture and Interiors.
Per Tulsa Public Schools policy, a committee will preside over a three-month stadium naming process. Suggestions will be accepted from Rogers alumni and other members of the community.
TPS has not had a new football stadium since East Central High School’s was built in 1997. A new stadium reportedly is planned for Central in 2021.
FEATURED VIDEO