As the state announced Monday that Oklahoma is up to 10 cases of COVID-19, educators at Tulsa Public Schools are being told to “prepare for the very real possibility that we may extend our spring break by one week or more.”

Schools in the state’s second-largest school district are currently closed for their annual spring break, and an emergency school board meeting has been called for Monday evening.

Superintendent Deborah Gist emailed all TPS employees on Saturday evening.

“Conditions around COVID-19 are changing by the hour, and we are working to make the best decisions we can to keep our team and students safe,” she wrote.

Monday evening’s emergency board meeting will be held at 3027 S. New Haven Ave. and is open to the public, but Gist is encouraging interested parties to follow the meeting online through the school district’s livestream to mitigate possible transmission of the illness.

Gist has advised employees to begin preparations for take-home learning and student meal distribution.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education has already received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on waivers of school lunch program rules so that student meal service could continue in the event of school closures in Oklahoma.

Meals would be available at no cost to low-income children and are not required to be served in a group setting to avoid possible exposure to COVID-19.

Statewide school closures have already been ordered in about 35 other states.

On Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt said he and other state leaders were working with local school leaders across the state “to evaluate the developing situation on a daily basis.”

“It is important we remain calm and be judicious in decisions to close schools and businesses. At this time, it is the State’s recommendation that schools remain open,” Stitt said Thursday.

The Oklahoma Board of Education is set to meet at 4 p.m. Monday to discuss the possibility of "mandatory statewide cessation of operations for the public schools. 

