As the state announced Monday that Oklahoma is up to 10 cases of COVID-19, educators at Tulsa Public Schools are being told to “prepare for the very real possibility that we may extend our spring break by one week or more.”
Schools in the state’s second-largest school district are currently closed for their annual spring break, and an emergency school board meeting has been called for Monday evening.
Superintendent Deborah Gist emailed all TPS employees on Saturday evening.
“Conditions around COVID-19 are changing by the hour, and we are working to make the best decisions we can to keep our team and students safe,” she wrote.
Monday evening’s emergency board meeting will be held at 3027 S. New Haven Ave. and is open to the public, but Gist is encouraging interested parties to follow the meeting
to mitigate possible transmission of the illness. online through the school district’s livestream
Gist has advised employees to begin preparations for take-home learning and student meal distribution.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education has already received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on waivers of school lunch program rules so that student meal service could continue in the event of school closures in Oklahoma.
Meals would be available at no cost to low-income children and are not required to be served in a group setting to avoid possible exposure to COVID-19.
Statewide school closures have already been ordered in about 35 other states.
On Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt said he and other state leaders were working with local school leaders across the state “to evaluate the developing situation on a daily basis.”
“It is important we remain calm and be judicious in decisions to close schools and businesses. At this time, it is the State’s recommendation that schools remain open,” Stitt said Thursday.
The Oklahoma Board of Education is set to meet at 4 p.m. Monday to discuss the possibility of "mandatory statewide cessation of operations for the public schools.
New coronavirus causing COVID-19 cases
Luca Bruno/Associated Press
China - 3,217 deaths among 81,032 cases
A worker checks the luggage of an evacuee from Wuhan, China.
China is relaxing travel restrictions in the hardest-hit virus province of Hubei, sending thousands of workers back to jobs at factories desperate to get production going again.
Beijing's city government is requiring that the number of people in each office be limited to no more than 50% of usual staffing levels. Protective face masks are required, and office workers must be seated at least 3.3 feet apart. Workers are not supposed to face each other when eating.
Similar measures have been implemented to varying degrees across the country as the number of new cases has dwindled.
Chinese factories that make the world's smartphones, toys and other consumer goods are gradually reopening but aren't expected to reach normal production until at least April. Travel curbs are still in place in many areas, making it difficult for employees to get back to work.
Arek Rataj/Associated Press
Italy - 24,747 cases, 1,809 deaths
A couple wearing face masks stroll outside St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Feb. 27. In Italy, several
northern towns are on army-guarded lockdowns. Delta and American Airlines have both suspended flights to Italy’s financial capital of Milan.
Italy took a page from China’s playbook, attempting to lock down 16 million people before extending the restriction everywhere Tuesday as Italy’s 62 million people were told to mostly stay home. Shops, cafes and restaurants remained open, police and soldiers around the country were enforcing rules that customers stay 3 feet apart and certain businesses shutter by 6 p.m.
Elderly people all over the country are being separated from their loved ones in Italy, where roughly 23% of the population is over 65. Along with neighboring France, Italy has the largest number of people over 100.
Lombardy, which includes Milan, accounts for over half of the cases; Veneto and Emilia-Romagna have 15% and 17%, respectively. All three regions have closed schools for at least another week. In Veneto and Lombardy, closures also have hit museums, theaters, cinemas and most public offices; many companies have permitted office workers to telecommute.
Health officials in northern Italy sought to bring doctors out of retirement and to accelerate nursing students' graduations to help an overwhelmed public health system. The Italian national health system has been overwhelmed with distribution problems slowing the delivery of masks and protective gear for medical personnel in the hard-hit areas.
Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press
Iran - 14,991 cases, 853 deaths
A man disinfects the shrine of the Shiite Saint Imam Abdulazim in Shahr-e-Ray, south of Tehran, on Saturday, March 7.
Iran will set up checkpoints to limit travel between major cities and urged citizens to reduce their use of paper money to fight the country's outbreak. Authorities on March 6 warned they may use “force” to limit travel between cities.
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif urged the Trump administration to immediately lift sanctions over the country’s nuclear program.
Experts worry Iran's percentage of deaths to infections, now around 4.4%, is much higher than other countries, suggesting the number of infections in Iran may be much higher than current figures show.
A member of a council that advises Iran's supreme leader died after falling sick from the new coronavirus.
Friday prayers in Iran have been canceled across all provincial capitals. Friday is the main congregational day of prayer in Islam, and traditionally an important event for Iran's clerical rulers.
Iran has closed schools and universities to stop the spread of the virus, major Shiite shrines have remained open despite civilian authorities calling for them to be closed. The holy cities of Mashhad and Qom in particular, both home to shrines, have been hard-hit by the virus. Shiites often touch and kiss shrines as a sign of their faith. Authorities have been cleaning the shrines with disinfectants.
Ebrahim Noroozi/Associated Press
South Korea - 8,236 cases, 75 deaths
The stadium's seats sit empty during a Korean Basketball League match in Incheon, South Korea, on Feb. 26, 2020. The basketball game was held without spectators as a precaution against COVID-19.
In the capital of Seoul, drive-through virus testing centers began operating, with workers dressed head-to-toe in white protective suits leaning into cars with mouth swabs. Troops were also dispatched across the city to spray streets and alleys with disinfectants.
Health authorities in South Korea have been actively using personal information — including immigration, public transportation, credit card and smartphone GPS data — to track patients and their contacts. Details about the places that patients visited before testing positive are posted online and shared through smartphone alerts to others.
Markets were shuttered while South Korea's military sent hundreds of its doctors and soldiers to aid in treatment and quarantines. Bishops in South Korea shuttered churches for what they said was the first time in the Catholic Church’s 236-year history there.
The National Assembly passed a law strengthening the punishment for those violating self-isolation, more than tripling the fine and adding the possibility of a year in prison.
Yun Tai-hyun/Associated Press
United States: 3,813 cases, 69 deaths
National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks at a hearing with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Feb. 29.
President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the outbreak. It provides federal public health agencies with money for tests and for potential vaccines and treatments and helps state and local governments prepare for the threat and respond to it.
Trump instituted a 30-day ban on most Europeans entering the United States starting at midnight March 13; it won't apply to Americans trying to return home — though they will be subject to “enhanced” health screening — or to citizens of the United Kingdom.
Pence, named by the president to be the point-person overseeing the government's response, said more than 15,000 virus testing kits had been released, with Oklahoma now testing patients. Major insurers pledged to cover
tests at no cost to patients. coronavirus
Events postponed/canceled: MLB spring training,
remainder of NBA season, St. Patrick's Day parades in Chicago and other cities, South by Southwest in Austin; Coachella music festival in Indio, California; campaign rallies for Democratic candidates
Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press
Spain - 9,407 cases, 335 deaths
Police officers stand in front of the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in Tenerife, Spain, on Feb. 26, 2020. Spanish officials say a tourist hotel on the Canary Island of Tenerife has been placed in quarantine after an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and Spanish news media says some 1,000 tourists staying at the complex are not allowed to leave.
Spain on March 12 ordered its first mandatory lockdown, confining more than 60,000 people to four towns.
The government has closed museums and sports centers, sent home nearly 10 million students, asked people to work remotely and limited crowds at public events in high risk areas.
Spain announced that all sports events with a significant number of people must be played without fans.
Spanish authorities closed schools and halted direct flights to and from Italy.
Associated Press
France - 5,397 cases, 127 deaths
Medical staff prepare to perform an extraction of a Covid-19 sample at the Mediterranean institute of infection of La Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Thursday Feb. 27, 2020.
France saw case totals suddenly jump to 38, prompting authorities to test a raft of people, limit some public activities and try to determine the source of the latest infections. Most are concentrated in the Oise region north of Paris, where a teacher with the virus died this week and where the source of the outbreak is unknown.
The country has closed about 120 schools and may shut more. For now, around 35,000 students are affected, primarily in Brittany and a region north of Paris with clusters of the new virus.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced in a tweet Tuesday that the government was requisitioning all current and future stocks of protective masks in order to ensure their distribution to virus patients and health workers.
The Mona Lisa, accustomed to droves of staring tourists, is hanging in a vacant room:
The Louvre, the world’s most popular museum, had been closed as its 2,300 workers expressed fears the site’s international appeal could make it a prime target.
Daniel Cole/Associated Press
United Kingdom - 1,380 cases, 35 deaths
After more than 10 new coronavirus patients were identified in England, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a laboratory at the Public Health England National Infection Service in Colindale, north London on March 1.
The British government made it easier to collect statutory sick pay and is working on changes to help millions of non-permanent workers who aren't eligible for it.
Henry Nicholls/Associated Press
Netherlands - 1,136 cases, 20 deaths
One of Amsterdam's world famous coffee shops is scanning clients for fever in the Netherlands.
In a TV address health minister Bruno Bruins ordered all Dutch schools, cafes, restaurants coffee shops, brothels, strip clubs and sport clubs to be closed from March 15 onward.
Peter Dejong/Associated Press
Germany - 6,672 cases, 14 deaths
A man walks by a test and information center for coronavirus in Berlin.
The southern state of Bavaria, western state of Saarland and city-state of Berlin all announced school closures Friday, and others were expected later.
Bavarian Gov. Markus Soeder also said the state is implementing strict restrictions on visits to hospitals, retirement homes and other facilities where people may be particularly vulnerable.
Germany has seen far fewer deaths than other European countries with a similar number of reported infections. Experts said that rapid testing as the outbreak unfolded meant Germany has probably diagnosed a much larger proportion of those who have been infected, including younger patients who are less likely to develop serious complications.
Germany has partially closed its borders with five neighbors, leading to queues at some crossings, German police launched new controls at the usually check-free borders with France, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg and Denmark on Monday. Police turned back some pedestrians at Kehl, across the Rhine river from the French city of Strasbourg.
Markus Schreiber/Associated Press
Japan - 1,438 cases, 29 deaths (including cruise ship)
A shrine maiden wears a mask while working in a booth at Enoshima Shrine in Fujisawa, Japan, on Feb. 27, 2020.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
called for schools across the country to close for weeks, affecting 12.8 million students.
Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will be closed through March 15. Japan's professional baseball league says it will play its 72 remaining preseason games in empty stadiums. A
female patient tested positive for COVID-19 a second time despite being discharged from a hospital after contracting the virus previously.
The total cases previously included 696 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, along with seven deaths.
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press
Middle East (outside Iran) - 16 deaths
Shiite pilgrims wear masks outside the shrine of Imam Ali in Najaf, Iraq. Iraq had closed its border with Iran to Iranian nationals, but apparently Iraqis can still cross the boundary.
Iraq has seen 10 deaths in 124 cases, Egypt two deaths in 126 cases, Bahrain one death in 221 cases, and Lebanon three deaths in 99 cases.
Panic broke out in Iraq after authorities announced a weeklong curfew late on Sunday. The curfew, which is set to begin late Tuesday, includes the suspension of all flights from Baghdad's international airport.
Pakistan reported a surge of 41 new cases in its Sindh province, which borders Iran. Authorities there have closed schools and universities, and postponed an annual military parade planned for March 23.
In Dubai authorities announced all bars and pubs would be closed through the end of the month. Community pools across Dubai were locked on Monday, closed by developers for the same period.
The holy city of Mecca, which able-bodied Muslims are called to visit at least once in their lives, and the Prophet Muhammad’s mosque in Medina
were cut off to potentially millions of pilgrims, with Saudi Arabia making the extraordinary decision to stop the spread of the virus.
The United Arab Emirates has cancelled all flights to Iran, as have other Gulf countries. It has also limited flights in China to just Beijing.
Anmar Khalil/Associated Press
Switzerland - 2,200 cases, 14 deaths
A female federal police officer puts on a breathing mask at the border crossing to Switzerland.
Switzerland was among the first countries in Europe to suspend its national soccer league due to the spreading risk of COVID-19.
Patrick Seeger/AP file
Latin America - 8 deaths
Peru has put specialists on round-the-clock shifts at its biggest airport, Argentina took the temperature of some new arrivals, and El Salvador added bans for travelers from Italy and South Korea. Colombia officials reminded residents they could be jailed for up to eight years if they violate containment measures. Argentina: 1 death
Mexico: 7 deaths
Juan Karita/AP file
Greece - 331 cases, 4 deaths
Tourists wearing protective masks watch a change of Presidential Guards in front of the parliament in Athens on March 15.
Greek supermarkets will restrict the flow of customers entering the premises from Monday.
Greek health authorities have warned people to stay home, and have shut down everything from restaurants, bars and cafes to public organized beaches, ski resorts, hair salons and movie theaters.
Yorgos Karahalis/Associated Press
Australia - 297 cases, 3 deaths
Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is in isolation at a hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. He returned to Australia on March 8 from Washington, D.C., where he met U.S. Attorney-General William Barr and President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka.
Rod McGuirk/Associated Press file
Hong Kong - 129 cases, 3 deaths
Hong Kong has evacuated its residents from the Wuhan area of China, and a rugby championship event in Hong Kong has been postponed.
Ng Han Guan/Associated Press
Singapore - 212 cases
Visitors pass through a thermal scanner as they arrive the Singapore Air Show on Feb. 11, 2020.
Starting March 15, travelers from Italy, Spain, France and Germany will not be allowed to enter the Southeast Asian city-state. Singapore earlier banned those from South Korea, Iran and China.
Church services in Singapore have been broadcast online to keep people from crowded sanctuaries. All ticketed cultural, sports and entertainment events with 250 participants or more are to be deferred or canceled.
Danial Hakim/Associated Press
Thailand - 70 cases, 1 death
A mascot of the Bangkok Mass Transit System stands wearing a face mask during a campaign to wear masks and wash hands at the skytrain station in Bangkok. The coronavirus outbreak in China has thrown Thailand’s and other Asian countries’ travel industry into chaos, threatening billions in losses as millions of would-be travelers are staying home.
People arriving in Thailand from six countries and territories will have to submit daily reports on their health. Thailand's Public Health Ministry announced the new regulation March 6 after officially designating South Korea, China, Macao, Hong Kong, Italy and Iran as "dangerous communicable disease areas."
Sakchai Lalit/Associated Press
Taiwan - 49 cases, 1 death
People wear face masks and use hand sanitizer to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as they visit the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Chiang Ying-ying/Associated Press
Philippines - 52 cases, 2 deaths
Catholic nuns sprinkle ash on the heads of masked devotees during Ash Wednesday rites Feb. 26, 2020, in Paranaque, metropolitan Manila, Philippines. The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines has recommended sprinkling ash on the head of devotees instead of using it to mark foreheads with a cross to avoid physical contact and fight the spread of the new coronavirus in the Lenten period in places of worship.
Aaron Favila/Associated Press
Israel - 251 cases
The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, built atop the spot where Christians believe Jesus was born, will close indefinitely. The church was expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors and worshipers during the Easter holiday. The Palestinian Health Ministry meanwhile said it was preventing all tourists from entering the West Bank, where Bethlehem is located.
Authorities have closed all malls, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and day care centers, and have urged anyone who can work from home to do so.
Christian, Muslim and Jewish leaders in Jerusalem said services would continue to be held in the Holy Land but moved to limit indoor gatherings after the Israeli Health Ministry said they should not exceed 100 people.
At the Western Wall in Jerusalem, the holiest site where Jews can pray, authorities will limit entrance to an enclosed area and set up tents that accommodate up to 100 people.
Israel ordered two weeks of home quarantine for anyone arriving from overseas.
Ariel Schalit/Associated Press
India - 73 cases, 1 death
Indian students hold a placard during an awareness rally for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, on Friday, March 6. With the virus now spreading communally in the country of 1.4 billion and 73 confirmed cases, authorities are scrambling to ready a beleaguered and vastly unequal medical system for a potential surge of patients.
India has shut schools, stopped exporting key pharmaceutical ingredients and urged state governments to cancel public festivities for Holi, the Hindu springtime holiday in which people douse each other with colored water and paint. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government said last week that community transmission is now taking place. The Indian army is preparing at least five large-scale quarantine centers.
Mahesh Kumar/Associated Press
Poland - 47 cases
A protective tent is set up outside a hospital housing a patient who has been confirmed to have the coronavirus in Warsaw.
Mass events are being canceled across the country and nearby Austria through April.
Over 4,000 people in Poland are under quarantined at home after having been potentially exposed to the virus.
The western Poznan region closed all schools, kindergartens, sports centers and the zoo.
Czarek Sokolowski/Associated Press
Russia - 28 cases
Medical workers prepare to check passengers arriving from Beijing at the Yaroslavsky railway station in Moscow.
Russia's government has been monitoring public transit amid the COVID-19 spread. Chinese Nationals were temporarily banned from traveling to Russia as flights to China were grounded.
Pavel Gwldolovkin/Associated Press
Journalism worth your time and money
Subscribe to get unlimited digital access for 99 cents the first month and $5.95 after that.
. tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Andrea Eger
918-581-8470
andrea.eger@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @AndreaEger