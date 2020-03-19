The Oklahoma State Department of Education’s ongoing attempt to forgo statewide testing this school year has earned the support of local district leaders.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister announced on Thursday her intent to pursue a federal waiver that would suspend required student assessments for 2019-20.

This effort is the latest in an unprecedented series of actions meant to ensure the safety of students and school communities as the COVID-19 outbreak in Oklahoma intensifies. Earlier this week, the state school board ordered the total shutdown of all accredited public schools until at least April 6. Education officials also requested numerous federal waivers allowing districts to serve meals to students during the extended closure.

“Our educators and district leaders need to shift their focus from assessments to essential services, including child nutrition and planning, to continue student learning through alternative delivery methods,” Hofmeister said. “Their priority cannot be with assessments that would be of questionable validity in the wake of a global pandemic. Assessments are very important tools, but they do not outweigh other considerations during this time of uncertainty.”

The Every Student Succeeds Act requires each state to administer tests in English language arts, mathematics and science in grades 3-8 as well as once in high school. The U.S. Department of Education has indicated it would consider waiver requests from states with widespread closures related to the spread of COVID-19.

If Oklahoma’s request is approved, the waiver also would suspend school report cards for the current year.

Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller, who has been a vocal opponent of the annual Oklahoma School Report Card, said he “wholeheartedly” agrees with the decision to scrap student assessments and school grades due to the pandemic.

“This is a sensible move given the uncertainty associated with the question of when or if Oklahoma schools are able to resume classes,” Miller said in a statement. “During this unprecedented medical crisis, our shared focus needs to be on the safety and health of our students, staff and fellow Oklahomans. We appreciate the superintendent’s strong leadership during this challenging time.”

Erin Lester, Tulsa Public Schools executive director of teaching and learning, said the waiver would prioritize the safety and well-being of students, families and employees over state assessments and accountability measures.

Todd Nelson, senior executive director of research, design and assessment at Union Public Schools, also called the waiver request an appropriate response given the severity of the situation, and he commended the state Education Department for being proactive.

“Any data collected from the assessments would certainly have been affected by the loss of instructional time, which would make drawing meaningful conclusions difficult,” Nelson said. “Any remaining days of school this year will be better spent in the learning process rather than taking additional time for testing.”

Sand Springs Superintendent Sherry Durkee is eagerly awaiting the outcome of the federal waiver request and said she can’t imagine that it won’t be approved. She said the lack of instruction at the beginning of the spring testing period, combined with the psychological impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, could prove disastrous for students.

“This isn’t just about (physical) health,” she said. “It’s also about that mental anxiety people have regarding this whole situation. I don’t think kids statistically would be fully investing their efforts into these tests, so I would be worried about the validity of the testing for sure.”

