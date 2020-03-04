Three educators from northeast Oklahoma have been chosen to receive a 2020 Oklahoma Medal for Excellence award for their efforts to promote academic achievement and innovation.
The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence will recognize five teachers and administrators from throughout the state's public schools during an awards banquet in May. Each will receive a $5,000 cash prize and a glass "Roots and Wings" sculpture designed by Oklahoma artist Ron Roberts.
“Oklahomans know that education is the best investment we can make for our future,” Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence President Cathryn Render said in a news release. “By honoring these exceptional educators, we are sending a message that we value excellence in public schools and the professionals who have given so much of themselves to enrich the lives of our children.”
The annual awards are separated into five categories. Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley is the recipient of the Medal for Excellence in Elementary/Secondary Administration.
McCauley, who became superintendent in 2016, was chosen for his success in helping secure the passage of two historic bond issues and expanding opportunities for students despite facing a dire budget situation and low morale.
In his first 100 days on the job, he worked with stakeholders to create a three-year strategic plan that involved providing Chromebook computers for all students in grades 6-12. Another program offered therapeutic learning for elementary students who struggle with trauma.
Additionally, McCauley helped spark the statewide teacher walkout in 2018 when he surveyed other superintendents across the state about their willingness to close schools and support educators if they protested at the state Capital. He also worked with Rep. Earl Sears, R-Bartlesville, to develop a bipartisan funding plan that would eventually provide for $6,000 teacher pay raises and other critical needs.
“Chuck McCauley’s commitment to public education has been etched in stone,” Sears said. “Chuck’s action for students and teachers has moved Oklahoma forward.”
Michelle Rahn, a sixth-grade STEM teacher at Will Rogers Junior High in Claremore, will receive the Oklahoma Medal for Excellence in Elementary Teaching.
Rahn reportedly led the charge for her district to emphasis STEM education by securing a $23,000 grant to start Claremore's first STEM program at Westside Elementary School.
She also has helped to expand STEM education at her own school. Students in Rahn's class have participated in several innovative projects. One involved designing a Mars Rover and dropping it from a height of 20 feet to see whether its cargo — a raw egg — could survive the fall.
Shelley Self, who has taught art at Coweta High School for 28 years, won the Medal for Excellence in Secondary Teaching. She's being recognized for advancing the arts in her school as well as Coweta and Oklahoma, according to the news release.
Self seeks out opportunities for students to showcase their talent and serve their community through their art. For example, her students paint the windows of local businesses each Christmas and provide face paintings at carnivals and sporting events.
Last Christmas, the art club at Coweta High School represented the state by creating Christmas ornaments for the National Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington, D.C.
The other two winners are University of Central Oklahoma Professor David Blass, who will receive the Oklahoma Medal for Excellence in Teaching at a Regional University/Community College, and Oklahoma State University Professor Edralin Lucas, who will receive the Oklahoma Medal for Excellence in Teaching at a Research University.
