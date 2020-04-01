Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller described his vision for mandatory home-based learning as simple but meaningful.
The plan should be basic enough that it doesn't rely too much on technology while still providing students enough opportunities to advance academically.
That's the idea Miller and other administrators kept in mind as they created Bixby's distance learning model, which was shared with the Tulsa World on Wednesday. Districts across Oklahoma will begin remote instruction Monday after the State Board of Education voted to close schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Every Monday morning, Bixby students in prekindergarten through eighth grade will have access to a new themed instructional unit called a learning menu. These will incorporate content and skills from primary subject areas and provide activities for students to experience art, music, physical education and other electives.
Miller said the weekly instructional units are meant to be uncomplicated and family-oriented. They'll be distributed online but also can be mailed directly to homes for those without internet or a computer.
For example, a second-grade learning menu features a chart with habitat-themed activities for subjects like reading and social studies. The math activity involves counting the number of plants and animals in a close-by habitat and then graphing that data for three to four days.
The directions encourage modifying the activities to make them more challenging or easier for students, who can record the results on a computer or a piece of paper or even tell them to a family member.
"What we've tried to do is create a matrix with these different learning menus that allow parents and students to adapt it to their level without integrating a lot of technology," Miller said. "We just felt that was going to be difficult and cumbersome and not work very well for us."
Bixby High School students will use their district-issued Chromebooks to receive lessons and submit coursework on the Canvas Learning Management System, which they've been using throughout the year.
Soon they'll receive information from teachers through their school emails and on Canvas about how to proceed in each class. Assignments and activities will be updated on Monday mornings.
Because students already are familiar with the online system, Miller said transitioning to distance learning won't be nearly as difficult at the high school level.
"The only challenge for high school is trying to really limit the amount of new instruction that we expose students to over the next six weeks because they're not going to have access to a teacher," he said. "So we've asked our teachers to really focus on how to expand upon what's already been taught and give students additional practice on those skills and opportunities to develop that knowledge.
"There can be some new learning. It just won't be the same as what it would be in a regular classroom."
As recommended by the State Education Department, Bixby's distance learning model doesn't allow for students to hurt their report cards. Teachers will record a grade only if it improves their grade point average.
Bixby Public Schools will release a distance learning guide in addition to online tutorials for families on Friday. All materials and resources related to the remote instruction plan will be available at bixbyps.org.