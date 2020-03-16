The Oklahoma State Board of Education is expected to authorize close public schools to close through April 6 in an emergency meeting Monday afternoon.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister has called an emergency meeting of the State Board of Education for 4 p.m. to authorize the closure of all Oklahoma schools beginning March 17 and lasting until April 6.
Hofmeister said the state will monitor coronavirus updates with state health experts to determine whether to close schools longer.
“Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of Oklahomans,” Hofmeister said in a news release. “It is critical that we do everything in our power to protect the health of our kids, their families, educators and all vulnerable populations. That need outweighs everything else. The OSDE has been working around the clock, and will continue to do so, to ease the burden of schools during this challenging time.”
“This decision is not made lightly, but it is the right thing to do based on current guidance from the CDC,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said in the release. “This closure will allow us time to further understand how COVID-19 is affecting Oklahoma and give students and staff a period of time to be protected from further community spread of the virus. We know closing schools has a significant impact on families, and we are committed to doing what we can to lessen that impact as we work to prioritize the health and safety of all Oklahomans.”
Tulsa Public Schools had set its own emergency board meeting for 6 p.m. Monday on the issue of whether to close after spring break.
