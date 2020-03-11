Some students from Tulsa's Booker T. Washington High School have been asked to stay home until after spring break after returning from an out-of-state competition amid coronavirus fears.
The school's pom team reportedly returned from a competition in Orlando, Florida, and school administrators have asked those students to stay home until after the break.
A letter sent to parents emphasized that the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution" with the guidance of the Tulsa Health Department and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, not as a result of any students being ill. The students were in the school auditorium after returning but have not been to class or been around other students on campus.
Tulsa Public Schools spokeswoman Lauren Partain said the district sent the letter to quell any panic amid rumors about the students on social media.