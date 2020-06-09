The full-time virtual program at Broken Arrow Public Schools is no longer just for high school students.
Beginning this fall, the district is expanding its virtual academy to elementary and middle school students. Students from kindergarten through the 12th grade will be able to complete all of their coursework online.
Although full-time virtual programming normally was offered only at the high school level, younger students got a taste during months of mandatory distance learning in the fall.
The option is great for students who prefer a smaller learning environment, one-on-one communication with teachers and the ability to choose when and where they work on their courses, Associate Superintendent of Instruction Karla Dyess said.
“We’ve had incredible success with our virtual academy curriculum for our high school students,” Dyess said. “Upon the conclusion of distance learning during the global pandemic, we realized many of our younger students truly enjoyed receiving their education in a virtual format. So our team has tirelessly worked to be able to provide an additional option of learning for our students.”
Online elementary curriculum includes English, social studies, math, science and interactive courses such as art and physical education. Middle school curriculum includes English, social studies, math, science, Spanish, art appreciation, study skills and health.
Middle-schoolers also can participate in unique electives such as band or orchestra. High school students can complete 100% of their classes online or take advantage of the blended enrollment option.
“We know all students have different learning styles, and we have a commitment to meet them where they are,” Dyess said. “I’m excited to see how our revamped virtual program transforms the face of public education.”
For full-time virtual learning, most instruction will be online. However, every student is assigned a certified teacher who will track their progress, help as needed and be the point of contact between the student and parent.
Students will be required to take state assessments in-person at the Virtual Academy, located at 412 S. 9th St. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.