Broken Arrow Public Schools has prepared eight versions of its remote learning plan to give students based on their grade level.
The elaborate distance learning model revealed by the district Thursday features a unique instructional framework for each elementary school grade in addition to frameworks for middle school and high school. Students will resume the school year from home on Monday.
Administrators created separate frameworks for students from prekindergarten through fifth grade because it's harder for them to adapt to online education, said Karla Dyess, associate superintendent of instructional services at Broken Arrow.
For one, only middle school and high school students are issued Chromebooks as part of the district's one-to-one program. Dyess also said many parents may not have time to walk their kids through daily virtual lessons, and the last thing her colleagues want to do is encourage children to log on unsupervised.
However, she said it's imperative that elementary-aged students don't fall behind in their learning.
"We really wanted to make sure students get the essential skills they need regardless of what their internet exposure may be at home or whether their parents are working all day and don't have a lot of time to support them on the internet," Dyess said. "Little kids need so much guidance, so we wanted to make it as easy as possible."
The frameworks for elementary students don't require the use of technology. They consist of activities for them to complete at their own pace throughout the week without formal instruction.
Each grade will receive a weekly distance learning packet with a list of potential activities for core subjects like math and reading as well as extracurriculars like music and physical education. They also include suggested times for instruction and learning and links to helpful online resources.
If families can't access the packets online, they'll be available for pickup at select Walmart Supercenters.
Elementary students also won't submit hard copies of their work. Instead, their teachers will check in with them weekly to monitor their progress.
The frameworks for middle school and high school students require them to complete their coursework entirely through the online Canvas Learning Management System. Both focus on reviewing and reinforcing previously learned material or skills. No new concepts will be introduced due to the equity challenges surrounding distance learning.
Further, scores are recorded only if a student wishes to improve their grades, which won't impact their final report cards.
Broken Arrow's distance learning model also includes extensive guidelines for reaching students with disabilities and English-language learners. Special education teachers have been contacting parents, scheduling meetings and adjusting instruction to meet students' individual needs. English language teachers will host virtual meetings for each grade level and help modify assignments for their students to complete from home.
Featured video