Area schools begin free meal pickup, materials for home-bound learning because of COVID-19

'One less thing for people to worry about': School districts will set up 'grab and go' meal sites to keep students fed during extended closure

School districts have reported huge boosts in meals served during the first week of offering free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches to students.

Increased awareness combined with sudden financial instability due to the COVID-19 pandemic are responsible for the dramatic growth, which education officials expect to continue through April. Schools originally intended to offer meals during the initial two-week mandatory shutdown but now plan to expand their services through the remainder of the school year.

Tulsa Public Schools passed out 8,000 meals Monday from about 40 grab-and-go locations and 140 bus stops across the city. Child nutrition workers prepared to distribute even more food Tuesday as families learned about the sites through word of mouth and social media.

But they didn’t anticipate that number to surpass 12,000 on Tuesday or 17,000 on Wednesday. Thursday reached nearly 21,000, while Friday blew past 61,000.

“While we expected it to increase, we’re actually very excited by how much it has increased,” said TPS Chief Operating Officer Jorge Robles. “The word is getting out, and folks have been able to figure out their own logistics in how to pick up meals at the sites or the bus stops. That has translated to us now seeing more families showing up to take advantage of the service.”

Robles said the district hasn’t experienced any major issues in meeting the high demand at grab-and-go sites, where families can pick up breakfast and lunch for their children without leaving their vehicles. A school employee will approach the door window only to count how many kids are in the car and hand over the food.

The biggest challenge came from trying to predict how many meals to load into the school buses, which wait at their assigned stops for five to 10 minutes or until they run out of goods.

“Not all bus stops have had big turnouts, but some have grown significantly,” Robles said. “So we’re making adjustments for that to make sure we have the right amount of meals.”

Union Public Schools also experienced a spike in total meals served after the first day of grab-and-go, jumping from 2,800 on Monday to 6,000 on Tuesday. That number, which combines the breakfasts and lunches provided to each student, remained stagnant Wednesday but skyrocketed to more than 8,000 on Thursday and more than 9,000 on Friday.

The meals are available at three school sites from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. every weekday. The busiest is Ellen Ochoa Elementary, where the demand for food and milk has been overwhelming.

Ellen Ochoa accounted for nearly half of the meals distributed Thursday. Lisa Griffin, Union’s child nutrition director, remembers feeling worried about whether the elementary school would burn through its supply before the day was done.

“The line of cars never let up,” Griffin said. “They were constantly out on 31st. It was almost nerve-wracking as we just kept thinking, ‘Are we going to have enough food?’”

Employees have begun preparing meals a day in advance to keep up with the growing demand and arrive at the cafeteria as early as 7:30 a.m. The school sites also receive daily supply runs from the district’s warehouse.

Despite the stress and heavy workload, Griffin said the child nutrition teams are thankful for the opportunity to help students and families when they need it the most. Right now, they’re working on plans to start offering grab-and-go dinners, in addition to breakfasts and lunches.

“It’s very rewarding and makes you feel good knowing that you’re helping people in a great time of need,” she said. “The kids are so happy to see us and to see the food. Of course, it helps we’re serving meals they can heat up at home, like chicken nuggets and burritos and pizza and things like that.”

Jenks Public Schools prepared a combined 1,000 breakfasts and lunches to distribute at its high school Monday and ended up serving slightly more than that. Total distribution increased by about 200 Tuesday and again Wednesday. Friday had the biggest turnout with 1,900 meals served.

The burgeoning popularity of its grab-and-go service prompted the district to expand the pick-up schedule to 9 a.m. to noon weekdays, giving families an extra hour.

Jenks Public Schools spokesman Rob Loeber said the decision to offer the service through the end of the school year was a no-brainer as the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis continues to worsen. First-time unemployment claims in Oklahoma jumped more than 800% to record levels last week amid mandatory closures of nonessential businesses.

“We always want to put our students and families first,” Loeber said. “We’re all apart during this difficult time; but despite that, we’re all still one Trojan family. That’s how we look at it. If this is one thing we can do to ease people’s minds and help them with some anxiety and stress, we’re really happy to do that.”

