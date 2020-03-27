Rosa Parks Elementary School first-grader Axel Ryburn waits in line for meal handout at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School on Friday. The school is continuing to serve lunch and breakfast to students from the Union district during the COVID-19 shutdown. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Marisol Moreno (left) and Carmen Luevano work to prepare meals at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School on Friday. The school is continuing to serve lunch and breakfast to students during the COVID-19 shutdown. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Union High School Assistant Principal Rebekah Boyer hands out food at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School on Friday. The school is continuing to serve lunch and breakfast to students during the COVID-19 shutdown. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Rosa Parks Elementary School first-grader Axel Ryburn waits in line for meal handout at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School on Friday. The school is continuing to serve lunch and breakfast to students from the Union district during the COVID-19 shutdown. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Marisol Moreno (left) and Carmen Luevano work to prepare meals at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School on Friday. The school is continuing to serve lunch and breakfast to students during the COVID-19 shutdown. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Evelyn Davis hands out meals at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School on Friday. The school is continuing to serve lunch and breakfast to students during the COVID-19 shutdown. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Lindar Ledbetter gets food out of a freezer while working to prepare meals for students at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School on Friday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Christina York-Rehn receives milk for her child, a Union 6th/7th Grade Center student, at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School on Friday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Union High School Assistant Principal Rebekah Boyer hands out food at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School on Friday. The school is continuing to serve lunch and breakfast to students during the COVID-19 shutdown. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
School districts have reported huge boosts in meals served during the first week of offering free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches to students.
Increased awareness combined with sudden financial instability due to the COVID-19 pandemic are responsible for the dramatic growth, which education officials expect to continue through April. Schools originally intended to offer meals during the initial two-week mandatory shutdown but now plan to expand their services through the remainder of the school year.
Tulsa Public Schools passed out 8,000 meals Monday from about 40 grab-and-go locations and 140 bus stops across the city. Child nutrition workers prepared to distribute even more food Tuesday as families learned about the sites through word of mouth and social media.
But they didn’t anticipate that number to surpass 12,000 on Tuesday or 17,000 on Wednesday. Thursday reached nearly 21,000, while Friday blew past 61,000.
“While we expected it to increase, we’re actually very excited by how much it has increased,” said TPS Chief Operating Officer Jorge Robles. “The word is getting out, and folks have been able to figure out their own logistics in how to pick up meals at the sites or the bus stops. That has translated to us now seeing more families showing up to take advantage of the service.”
Robles said the district hasn’t experienced any major issues in meeting the high demand at grab-and-go sites, where families can pick up breakfast and lunch for their children without leaving their vehicles. A school employee will approach the door window only to count how many kids are in the car and hand over the food.
The biggest challenge came from trying to predict how many meals to load into the school buses, which wait at their assigned stops for five to 10 minutes or until they run out of goods.
“Not all bus stops have had big turnouts, but some have grown significantly,” Robles said. “So we’re making adjustments for that to make sure we have the right amount of meals.”
Union Public Schools also experienced a spike in total meals served after the first day of grab-and-go, jumping from 2,800 on Monday to 6,000 on Tuesday. That number, which combines the breakfasts and lunches provided to each student, remained stagnant Wednesday but skyrocketed to more than 8,000 on Thursday and more than 9,000 on Friday.
The meals are available at three school sites from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. every weekday. The busiest is Ellen Ochoa Elementary, where the demand for food and milk has been overwhelming.
Ellen Ochoa accounted for nearly half of the meals distributed Thursday. Lisa Griffin, Union’s child nutrition director, remembers feeling worried about whether the elementary school would burn through its supply before the day was done.
“The line of cars never let up,” Griffin said. “They were constantly out on 31st. It was almost nerve-wracking as we just kept thinking, ‘Are we going to have enough food?’”
Employees have begun preparing meals a day in advance to keep up with the growing demand and arrive at the cafeteria as early as 7:30 a.m. The school sites also receive daily supply runs from the district’s warehouse.
Despite the stress and heavy workload, Griffin said the child nutrition teams are thankful for the opportunity to help students and families when they need it the most. Right now, they’re working on plans to start offering grab-and-go dinners, in addition to breakfasts and lunches.
“It’s very rewarding and makes you feel good knowing that you’re helping people in a great time of need,” she said. “The kids are so happy to see us and to see the food. Of course, it helps we’re serving meals they can heat up at home, like chicken nuggets and burritos and pizza and things like that.”
Jenks Public Schools prepared a combined 1,000 breakfasts and lunches to distribute at its high school Monday and ended up serving slightly more than that. Total distribution increased by about 200 Tuesday and again Wednesday. Friday had the biggest turnout with 1,900 meals served.
The burgeoning popularity of its grab-and-go service prompted the district to expand the pick-up schedule to 9 a.m. to noon weekdays, giving families an extra hour.
Jenks Public Schools spokesman Rob Loeber said the decision to offer the service through the end of the school year was a no-brainer as the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis continues to worsen. First-time unemployment claims in Oklahoma jumped more than 800% to record levels last week amid mandatory closures of nonessential businesses.
“We always want to put our students and families first,” Loeber said. “We’re all apart during this difficult time; but despite that, we’re all still one Trojan family. That’s how we look at it. If this is one thing we can do to ease people’s minds and help them with some anxiety and stress, we’re really happy to do that.”
How is the world handling the coronavirus pandemic?
New coronavirus causing COVID-19 cases
United States: 100,717 cases, 1,544 deaths
Italy - 86,498 cases, 9,134 deaths
China - 81,894 cases, 3,296 deaths
Spain - 64,059 cases, 4,858 deaths
Iran - 32,332 cases, 2,378 deaths
Germany - 49,344 cases, 304 deaths
France - 29,581 cases, 1,698 deaths
United Kingdom - 14,751 cases, 761 deaths
Switzerland - 12,311 cases, 207 deaths
Netherlands - 6,440 cases, 357 deaths
Belgium - 7,284 cases, 289 deaths
Middle East (outside Iran) - 186 deaths
Central and South America - 170 deaths
South Korea - 9,241 cases, 131 deaths
Japan - 1,307 cases, 45 deaths (712 cases, 10 deaths from cruise ship)
Sub-Saharan Africa - 3,500+ cases, 58 deaths
Philippines - 707 cases, 45 deaths
Greece - 821 cases, 23 deaths
Poland - 1,244 cases, 16 deaths
India - 693 cases, 14 deaths
Australia - 2,806 cases, 13 deaths
Israel - 3,035 cases, 10 deaths (West Bank/Gaza: 1 death)
