OKLAHOMA CITY — Dove Charter School officials are being accused of illegally accessing confidential student information to send recruitment mailers to 107,000 fifth- and sixth-graders in Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education made the accusation in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Oklahoma County District Court.
Dove Superintendent Ibrahim Sel acknowledged that the charter school was “careless” with its recruitment mailers.
“We realize that our having access to such lists — and our subsequent mailing to that list — upset many parents and teachers,” Sel said in a statement Wednesday. “We respect each family’s privacy and did not intend to cause alarm. For that, we are truly sorry.”
