Citing statewide funding cuts to education and a decline in enrollment, the Catoosa Public Schools district is eliminating several staff positions.
During a meeting Monday night, the school board voted to approve the recommendations made by Superintendent Alicia O’Donnell.
The board voted to cut the jobs of a central office administrator, a middle school assistant administrator, one elementary school assistant administrator and four clerical positions.
Additionally, the superintendent recommended that at least two 12-month clerical positions be changed to 11-month positions with corresponding reduction in salary and duties.
“The recommendation is very difficult, but it is based on eliminating administrative and clerical positions so that we do not eliminate teaching positions,” O’Donnell said in a statement to the Tulsa World. “We want to have the least impact on direct services and programs for our students.”
The modifications, said O’Donnell, will not affect district music and art programs, librarians or counselors. Class sizes also will not increase and teacher and staff professional development will not be affected, she said.
O’Donnell said the moves will reduce the district’s payroll by about $376,000.
The districtwide changes will be effective on July 1.
“The recommendations are the unfortunate consequence of statewide funding issues beyond the district’s control and the loss of enrollment in our schools,” she said. “But, regardless of the cause of projected revenue shortfalls, the district cannot be faithful stewards of its revenues without being realistic and intentional in planning for school year 2020-2021 reduction.”
Explaining the rationale for the changes, a district memorandum revealed a reduction in state aid that totaled $188,553 in the most recent midyear funding adjustment.
O’Donnell said the district is anticipating a decrease in funding for the 2020-2021 school year of more than $625,000.
“We have a strong, vibrant school system but it must operate within projected revenues to ensure that we maintain the level of academic and social experiences and opportunities that characterize strong schools,” said O’Donnell.
