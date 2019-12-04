Eight candidates have filed to run for a pair of open seats on the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education in 2020.
Five people filed as candidates for the District 5 seat held by Brian Hosmer since his appointment to the board in February following his predecessor's resignation. They are Ben Croff, John Croisant, Scott Pendleton, Kelsey Royce and Shane Saunders.
Hosmer said earlier this week that he decided against running for a full term because he is overcommitted with his career as an associate professor at the University of Tulsa.
Two candidates, Croisant and Saunders, applied in January for the vacant District 5 seat but were not picked over Hosmer.
District 6 incumbent Ruth Ann Fate, who first was elected to the school board in 1996, will face two challengers: Jerry Griffin and Stephen Remington.
Because both seats have more than two candidates running, a primary election will be held in February. If one candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, that person will begin the term later that month. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the two with the most votes will appear on the general election ballot in April.