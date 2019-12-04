The potential closure of four elementary schools would shave an estimated $2 million to $3 million from the $20 million that Tulsa Public Schools must eliminate from its budget next year.
A significant majority of the cuts will come from other changes that include restructuring the district's central office and eliminating some staff positions, Superintendent Deborah Gist said Wednesday.
"We know that in order to achieve the savings that we need, we're going to have to have a reorganization," Gist said. "This will be a reorganization that happens at the district level."
On Tuesday, the superintendent announced in messages to employees and affected families that she intends to recommend shutting down Jones, Wright and Grimes elementaries at the end of the school year. Mark Twain Elementary also would be consolidated into Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy.
Other changes include turning Memorial Junior High School, Central Junior High and Rogers Junior High into 6th-to-8th grade middle schools in 2020-21. Those schools currently serve 7th- and 8th-graders.
The district has been meeting with key stakeholders since October to work through community input and figure out how to slash $20 million from the 2020-21 budget. Gist plans to propose a modified budget to the school board by the end of January.
Officials have maintained that nothing is off the table when it comes to potential reductions to address the massive financial shortfall.
Gist said they considered every possibility when debating which schools could be closed and narrowed the discussion to 10 elementaries. The four currently on the chopping block were chosen largely because of their small enrollment.
Grimes has about 175 prekindergarten-through-5th grade students this year. Wright has 225, while Mark Twain has about 265. Jones is the largest, with about 340 students through 5th grade. Each is far under capacity.
Others were spared because their communities already have endured closures and consolidations in recent years, like those in west Tulsa or on the north side.
"We have to think about the impact of these decisions on neighborhoods," Gist said, "and give neighborhoods an opportunity to move into their new structure before we start making additional changes."
Although the district's high schools are small compared to those in the suburbs, many improve their capacity by housing middle school students, Gist said. And while McLain remains largely underutilized, officials hope the new Monroe Demonstration Academy will boost the high school's enrollment.
Another reason why middle schools aren't included in the latest round of possible closures is because of what they endured during Project Schoolhouse in 2011.
The anticipated savings from closing the four schools is between $2 million and $3 million. TPS officials say consolidations don't make a huge impact due to offsetting expenses.
However, Gist said it's not just about saving money. It's also about ensuring the district's schools are large enough to offer the services children need. Small schools mean less state funding.
She also said the closures won't result in larger classroom sizes because the schools receiving displaced students will have higher staffing allocations to hire more teachers.
The district currently does not have a plan for the buildings, but Gist said she's confident the growing TPS-sponsored charter schools are interested in the potential space and are closely watching this process.
"These are schools that are going to be in our city and are going to be the size they are, whether they're using our buildings or not," she said. "We will figure out the use of the buildings in the future. We didn't base the decision on that."
With the deficit down to about $17 million with the closures, Gist said the remaining budget cuts primarily are centered on district office services, which include all employees who work outside school buildings. Other potential changes involve adjusting bell times at the start and end of school.
Additional details won't be released until the second round of public meetings next week, but Gist said the majority of changes being proposed are meant to minimize the impact on children and educators.
"Every decision that we're making is going to have an effect," she said. "We just want to limit the direct impact on students and teachers as much as possible. Our community told us they wanted the same thing, and so that's what we did."