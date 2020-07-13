Byrd has yet to issue any report of findings in the matter, which landed in district court in March over Epic’s lack of compliance with her public records requests and administrative subpoenas.
The Oklahoma County judge handling the legal fight has scheduled the next hearing in the matter for Aug. 5.
At issue is Epic’s shielding of scrutiny of how it has used tens of millions of taxpayer dollars for something it calls the Learning Fund, used to cover the cost of students’ curriculum, home technology needs, books and materials, as well extracurricular activities offered by thousands of outside vendors.
Epic claims that all Learning Fund money becomes private once transferred to the school’s for-profit management company, Epic Youth Services — which reportedly has made millionaires of Epic co-founders Ben Harris and David Chaney.
But the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office is disputing those claims in Oklahoma County District Court in an effort to get the state auditor access to Epic’s Learning Fund spending records.
In a new brief filed in court last week, the Attorney General’s Office wrote that the company’s own operational agreement says the funds are transferred to Epic Youth Services to “purchase and manage school assets and services on behalf of the school” — not as another means of potential income for Epic Youth Services, which already receives a 10% cut of every dollar of school revenue.
“If the Learning Funds are private when in EYS control, then for every dollar of an individual student’s Learning Fund account that EYS does not spend in furtherance of that student’s education, EYS profits. This places EYS’s profit interests in direct conflict with those of the students to whom it is entrusted to provide the most quality public school education possible,” the Attorney General’s Office wrote.
In Epic Youth Services’ own brief filed last week, the company stated: “We all agree that the source of the funds paid to EYS is public … But the funds do not remain state funds once paid to EYS to perform services. The parties have a contractual agreement by which EYS is compensated for providing educational and extra-curricular resources for Epic Charter School students.
“Like any other private vendor, EYS is paid to provide goods and services and money paid to EYS for the Learning Fund is intended to be earned at time of payment.”
Attorneys for the state countered, saying the company’s own contract terms with the school “do not allow it” to earn Learning Fund dollars. And they claim that public employees of Epic Charter Schools perform Learning Fund tasks and that although EYS apparently considers the Learning Fund as earned income, “upon information and belief, EYS does not pay income taxes on the Learning Fund.”
The management company’s attorneys stated that the Learning Fund’s financial arrangement was noted but drew no criticism in many years of annual audits conducted by an outside firm and filed with the State Auditor’s Office.
“The State Auditor had at least eight opportunities to see this is how Epic was structured and how it was accounting for these funds, but it never made any perceived deficiency known,” EYS attorneys wrote. “EYS assumed, maybe wrongfully so, that the (State Auditor’s Office) was fulfilling its statutory obligation to review Epic’s financial statements for compliance with Oklahoma public school law — and EYS structured its business accordingly.
“Without any objection or notice of deficiency from the state, Epic and EYS have always interpreted their contract to mean that Learning Fund payments are earned and become private upon payment.”
But the Attorney General’s Office wrote in its brief that Epic is misrepresenting the state auditor’s responsibilities concerning routine, annual school audits, which it says is only to serve as a repository for the records, not to “‘audit’ the audits performed by other entities.”
A Tulsa World review of Epic’s routine, annual school audits, by a Cushing-based firm called CBEW Professional Group, found they all note “none of the activities of EYS (Epic Youth Services) is included in these financial statements.”
The state also questioned the privacy claims by EYS, given that in late March, Epic Charter Schools’ independent governing board voted to authorize an internal compliance audit of the Learning Fund.
“If the Learning Fund were earned, private income of EYS at the time it is transferred to EYS, it makes no sense for the governing board to call for an audit of the Learning Fund,” the Attorney General’s Office wrote. “The most logical explanation is that the learning funds remain public funds subject to the control and oversight of Community Strategies Inc., as governing board of Epic Charter Schools.“
The Tulsa World’s year-long investigation which turned up records showing the shifting of millions in taxpayer dollars to the for-profit Epic Youth Services company has been included as evidence in the state’s motion to compel Epic to account for its Learning Fund expenditures.
Among the findings were that vendors wishing to obtain Learning Fund dollars sign a contract with the school, not EYS.
And some Epic parents question how Epic justifies charging every student’s annual $1,000 Learning Fund allocation the same amount in Learning Funds every year for the Chromebook laptop purchased for them their first year at the school. Also questioned by parents is the purpose of a blanket $85 “processing fee” charged each year from students’ Learning Funds.
In response to those questions earlier this year, Epic spokeswoman Shelly Hickman told the Tulsa World: “Not one penny of the $85 (processing fee) debit is kept by EYS.”
A spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office and an attorney for Epic Youth Services declined to comment beyond the contents of the newly filed public court records.
State law enforcement maintains an ongoing investigation into allegations of embezzlement, racketeering and forgery by top executives at Epic and willful neglect by members of its independent governing board.
Epic Charter Schools: A Tulsa World investigation
Epic Charter Schools' for-profit management firm refuses to release documents to investigators, Oklahoma attorney general says
'Our kids have become a piggy bank': Epic Charter Schools shields $50M in taxpayer funds from public scrutiny
Lawmakers accuse Epic of intimidation attempt with defamation lawsuit against state senator
Epic Charter Schools sues state senator who questioned student attendance and funding, accusing him of slander
Oklahoma Watch: Epic parents sue, arguing dual enrollment in charter and private schools is legal
Epic Charter Schools promoting itself with multimillion-dollar advertising campaign, plus $9,000 per month shopping mall playground sponsorships
OSBI investigating new allegations of forgery by Epic Charter Schools' co-founder and CFO, willful neglect by board members
How does Epic Charter Schools stack up academically? Check out student proficiency test scores
Epic Charter Schools' expansion into Texas in limbo amid new revelations about criminal investigation
Tulsa lawmaker uses rarely invoked legal provision to attend closed-door meeting on Epic Charter Schools investigation, educators
July 2019: Joy Hofmeister on Epic Charter Schools scandal
Swink school district facing forced consolidation says Epic leader offered a rescue: 'I'm in pretty good with Joy'
New records reveal Epic Charter Schools' sponsor was in touch with state auditor for months before scandal
Governor requests state audit of Epic Charter Schools; school's sponsor already in touch with state auditor
Records show FBI has also been looking into Epic Charter Schools, along with federal education investigators
State superintendent reacts to Epic Charter Schools investigation; online school official claims innocence
State senator raises new questions about Epic Charter Schools and oversight by Oklahoma State Department of Education
Leadership change at Oklahoma's largest virtual charter school likely necessitated by new transparency, conflict of interest law
State Senate passes new transparency reporting requirements for virtual charter schools; bill headed to Gov. Stitt next
State education officials deny clearing Epic Charter Schools in investigation, despite school's new claims
Epic Charter Schools, school reform and funding needs on the minds of Tulsa Republicans at Friday event with State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister
New transparency reporting requirements for virtual charter schools advance to state Senate
Parents, students pack Capitol to tell lawmakers about 'the array of reasons to choose Epic'
15 people with ties to Epic Charter donated $180,000 to 78 candidates for state office
Epic Charter Schools under investigation by state, federal law enforcement agencies
A study in contrasts: Most Tulsa County districts lose students while virtual numbers soar
496 Tulsa Public Schools students left for EPIC virtual school since August. TPS to lawmakers: Regulation is needed
Skyrocketing student enrollment nets Epic Charter Schools nearly $39 million more in midyear adjustments to state funding for public schools
Andrea is a projects reporter, examining key education topics and other local issues. Since joining the Tulsa World in 1999, she has been a three-time winner of Oklahoma’s top award for investigative reporting by an individual. Phone: 918-581-8470