The cost of a new school year can be a huge burden for many families, so several organizations host events to reduce the cost and ensure students get needed supplies.
Most schools have lists of supplies students need for the coming year, and families know how important it is for kids to look their best as the new year starts.
The nonprofit Clary Sage College is among agencies hosting an event to help students.
The college partnered Tuesday with local cosmetologists and barbers to offer free haircuts to school-age kids during the 11th annual Cuts for Kids event, which continues 9:30 a.m to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The event also features food trucks and free immunizations for those attending.
“I think it’s cool because it gives kids who don’t have that much money (the chance) to get haircuts,” eighth-grader Cheyenne Wyant said.
Pam Martin, Clary Sage campus director, said the event offers students the opportunity to engage with people who need help.
“A lot of our students don’t get the opportunity financially to give back or maybe to do other things in the community to give back,” Martin said. “So this is a way for them to show their appreciation for the clients that come in and support us throughout the year.”
Martin said about 45 students helped with the event and within the first hour, over 185 kids received a fresh new haircut.
Tulsa resident Darlene Carey said she appreciates the free gesture because she has four grandchildren, and with additional costs for back-to-school supplies, costs add up.
“I mean, you’ve got to think of the mom that has two or three kids,” Megan George, Clary Sage salon floor instructor, said. “The amount of money that they have to fork out for just school supplies alone, on top of getting them clothes and hair ready, we are saving families hundreds of dollars.”
George said it’s a privilege to serve the community during a time when families often struggle.
More back-to-school resource events
{p dir=”ltr”}9 a.m.-noon Aug. 9 at GUTS Church Distribution Center, 4352 S. 91st East Ave.: Free school supplies, shirts and groceries
{p dir=”ltr”}10:30-12:30 p.m., 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Aug. 6-9 at Restore Hope Ministries, 2960 Charles Page Blvd.: Free school supplies
{p dir=”ltr”}11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 10 at Tamarack Place Apartments, 1110 E. 60th St.: Free backpacks, school supplies and haircut coupons at event with food, activities for kids
{p dir=”ltr”}10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 10 at Hutcherson Family YMCA, 1120 E. Pine St.: Free school supplies and haircuts at event with food and activities for kids
{p dir=”ltr”}11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 10 at Going Hard for Christ Church, 205 S. Sheridan Road: Free school supplies, backpacks and haircuts at event with basketball and face-painting
{p dir=”ltr”}10:30-12:30 p.m., 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Aug. 13 at Restore Hope Ministries at 6910 S. 101st East Ave.: Free school supplies
{p dir=”ltr”}10 a.m.-noon Aug. 15 at Rudisill Regional Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave.: Free school supplies, books, backpacks and more at event with food, activities for kids
{p dir=”ltr”}7-10 p.m. Aug. 16 at Guthrie Green, 111 E. M.B. Brady St.: Free school supplies and backpacks at movie night with first lady Sarah Stitt and Superintendent Joy Hofmeister hosted by Oklahoma Fosters (Tickets are free, but RSVPs are requested online at bit.ly/2yJpgCl.)
{p dir=”ltr”}11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, 3666 N. Peoria Ave.: Free school supplies and food at a Christian Ministers Alliance event
{p dir=”ltr”}9 a.m. to noon Aug. 17 at Tulsa Tech’s Lemley Memorial campus, 3420 S. Memorial Drive: Free school supplies, haircuts and health screenings
{p dir=”ltr”}10 a.m. 6 p.m. Aug. 25 at Picasso’s Barber Studio, 3049 S. Sheridan Road: Free school supplies, haircuts, food and Madden 20 video game tournament. Donations will be collected at the barber shop through Aug. 24.
