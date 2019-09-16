Half of Tulsa Public Schools students felt like they “belonged” last year, while 57% reported feeling safe at school.
Ebony Johnson, executive director of student and family support services at TPS, addressed the results of three school climate survey categories during the annual State of the District presentation at Monday night’s school board meeting. The fall 2018 student supports survey provides insight into how students perceive their place at school.
According to the survey, 50% of students responded favorably to questions gauging their sense of belonging at school. Questions about school safety received a 57% favorable response rate.
Questions about teacher-student relationships received a 58% favorable response rate — results that were much more critical at TPS than at similar urban, high-poverty districts, Johnson said.
“We realize that based on this data, we still have work to do, specifically in the area of teacher-student relationships,” she said. “And we will continue to emphasize the support that’s needed for that.”
Johnson said students tell district officials how they feel through the survey and show them how they feel through attendance.
The overall average daily attendance rate in 2018-19 was 91.7%, compared to 91.9% the previous year. The district blames the slight decrease on a change in how suspensions are tracked statewide. They’re now counted as absences.
Still, 34 schools reportedly improved their attendance rates despite the tracking change. McKinley and Anderson elementary schools and Tulsa Learning Academy saw some of the largest increases.
“Although our (total) attendance rate declined slightly and we just missed our goal, we actually would have been even with last year if suspensions weren’t counted in our attendance rates,” Johnson said. “So this is strong evidence that our schools and communities have started to curb the declining attendance trends and are working toward improvement.”
Chronic absenteeism — referring to students who missed at least 10% of school days — worsened. The chronic-absenteeism rate was 28.8% in 2018-19 and 28% in 2017-18.
Suspensions decreased from 7.4% in 2017-18 to 7% last year — slightly above the district’s goal of 6.8%.
Meanwhile, the number of high school graduates increased for five consecutive years, going from 64.4% in 2013 to 76.9% in 2017, but dipped in 2018 to 74.9%, preliminary data show. Deputy Superintendent Paula Shannon said the decrease is due to a larger student cohort that year.
Shannon said statewide results from last year demonstrated a similar need to increase college readiness, with 22% of Oklahoma juniors showing proficiency in math on the College and Career Readiness Assessment and 38% showing proficiency in English language arts.
About half of TPS graduates were enrolled in a post-secondary institution during the fall semester after their senior year in 2018. Only 32% of 18- to 24-year-olds in Tulsa County reportedly were enrolled in a post-secondary institution.
In Oklahoma, the number of college enrollees dropped by almost 10,000 students from spring 2017 to spring 2019.
Monday’s presentation also revealed that 33.2% of third-grade students last year were proficient in reading, compared to 34% in 2017-18. The district’s goal was 40%.
Further, 26.1% of TPS students were proficient in both reading and math last year, which was behind the district’s goal of 27%.
The number of 11th graders meeting SAT benchmarks in math and English language arts has declined from 33% in 2018 to 27% in 2019. Shannon said the district is increasing the number of testers to improve access to opportunity for students.
She also said TPS more than doubled the percentage of schools that improved their proficiency rates and that nearly two-thirds of schools saw improved reading.
The retention rate for novice teachers, meaning those who are in their first or second years with the district, was 76.5% in 2018-19 and 76.4% in 2017-18.
Featured video
Tulsa Police Sgt. Jennifer Murphy talks about the Tulsa Police new reading program and school supply handout at the Darlington Apartments.
Read the story: Tulsa Police Department patrols the reading room in new program