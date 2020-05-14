The Hispanic American Foundation of Tulsa is awarding a total of $45,000 in scholarships to 15 local high school seniors next year.
The nonprofit organization, which strives to preserve and promote Hispanic culture, will provide students with a $3,000 scholarship to the college in which they enroll. All 15 winners plan to attend a two- or four-year institution this fall.
Each recipient was chosen following an extensive review of essay applications, which required the demonstration of financial need, academic rigor and community involvement.
"The selection of annual scholarship winners is a difficult one with many candidates who have demonstrated outstanding community service, academic scholarship and financial need," said Cristi Eschler-Freudenrich, a board member for the foundation. "Many applicants also have overcome real obstacles, and their stories demonstrate great character, strength and hope. Those selected this year reflect the best of the best."
More than ever, Eschler-Freudenrich said, the Hispanic American Foundation of Tulsa wants to recognize and support the next generation of leaders as they go on to solve the world's biggest challenges. She said the scholarships are one way in which her organization can pay this commitment forward.