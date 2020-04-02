Junior Achievement

While State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister listens, Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist talks about the condition of Oklahoma schools at a Junior Achievement luncheon in Tulsa on Dec. 2. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file

 STEPHEN PINGRY

Instruction is set to resume for Oklahoma’s public school students on Monday, but state and local leaders say that won’t resemble traditional school in any way — and that’s OK.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist addressed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 2019-20 academic year in a Thursday morning teleconference hosted by the Tulsa Regional Chamber.

“A lot of our children need the structure — and the connection between teacher and student is so important,” said Hofmeister. “It is very, very likely that our younger children are going to lose some ground right now. Our immediate focus is those on track to graduate and seeing them through to their post-secondary plans. But it is a very real need to regain what has been lost during the summer and fall.”

On March 16, the Oklahoma State School Board ordered all public schools in the state to cease operations for students and educators until April 6 in response to the spread of a novel coronavirus.

Teachers and school district leaders across the state are scrambling to begin offering students a variety of distance or remote learning models beginning Monday and lasting for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

Hofmeister said she applauds teachers and district leaders for their “herculean efforts” to get started so quickly and to begin to confront the inequities in access to technology among Oklahoma schoolchildren.

“We have got to serve as many students as we can,” Hofmeister said. “It is not equitable, it’s not going to be and it hasn’t been. This is a glaring issue and we can prioritize some of our federal relief funds so we can have connectivity statewide. It is long past due.”

She said a quick survey of every school district in Oklahoma last week revealed that 26 percent of the state’s 500-plus districts will be conducting “distance learning” or remote instruction via paper lessons distributed to children, largely because of school district limitations or large concentrations of students with no Internet access.

Gist estimated that between 30 to 40 percent of Tulsa Public Schools students have no Internet access at home and even more do not have consistent access.

But she said the Cox company has stepped up to provide local families with low-cost or free options and the district is in the process of distributing to every student who needs one a school-owned computer purchased with voter-approved bond dollars in recent years.

“We could potentially have waves of this (pandemic) as we move on. No one really knows,” Gist said. “That’s why we are putting so much energy right now into distance learning options — because we have to expect this may not be the last time we are in this situation.”

Both Gist and Hofmeister said an emphasis will be placed on the well-being of children and families during this time, so as not to create additional burdens for kids and parents who are already experiencing extraordinary stress.

“The social-emotional aspect to this is very important,” said Hofmeister. “We are putting a priority on the check-in piece by our teachers. I have great worries about those who are in homes that are not safe.”

Gist said teachers and principals know that many households include parents who are newly unemployed or trying to work from home

“The most important thing is for people to just do the best they can. Everybody is in a different situation,” Gist said. “My guidance for parents? Do your best. Make and keep a schedule with consistent bedtime and wake-up time. Get everybody dressed, no school uniforms required. Accept that things are not going to go as planned everyday. Make small, attainable goals and celebrate reaching those every day.”

Gallery: How coronavirus has affected life around Tulsa

Andrea Eger 

918-581-8470

andrea.eger@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @AndreaEger

Tags

Staff Writer

Andrea is a projects reporter, examining key education topics and other local issues. Since joining the Tulsa World in 1999, she has been a three-time winner of Oklahoma’s top award for investigative reporting by an individual. Phone: 918-581-8470

Recommended for you