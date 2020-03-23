school closure

Oklahoma’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Joy Hofmeister speaks on Monday, March 16, 2020 to announce the closing of public school till April 6 to combat the spread of the Coronavirus. Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman

 CHRIS LANDSBERGER

Oklahoma's public school buildings would remain mothballed for the remainder of 2019-20 and distance learning would begin for students April 6 if the state Board of Education approves.

The new recommendation from State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister will be considered at a special state board meeting set for Wednesday morning.

"Our districts have begun planning their alternative delivery methods to support student learning as they prepare to reconnect students with their teachers in adaptive ways,” Hofmeister said in a news release. “We are determined to support our Pre-K through high school students as well as English learners, special education students and those who need reinforced skills or additional enrichment. We recognize this reality will present challenges for many families and districts, but these are extraordinary times that call for extraordinary measures."

If approved, locally elected school boards would determine whether students have earned academic credit and met graduation requirements.

Beginning April 6, districts will be expected to provide distance learning for the remainder of the school year, but those offerings are expected to vary according to each district’s capacity, including “significant technology limitations” in some districts, and the needs of their students.

About that, Hofmeister said: “There will be a wide range of approaches and it will be far from ideal, but necessary as we embrace these changes and even sacrifice to protect the public health of our communities.”

Districts must first provide “assurances” to the Oklahoma State Department of Education that its distance learning plans include English learners and special education students.

The state education department will provide resources and guidance, and OETA, Oklahoma’s educational public TV network, will help by broadcasting instructional programming during the day for the state’s pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students.

The state Board of Education already authorized the mandatory closure of all public schools from March 17 through April 5. 

Hofmeister said continuing to keep school buildings closed to in-person instruction and extra-curricular activities while coming up with a coordinated, "continuous learning plan," for the remainder of the year is the right thing to do.

"This coordinated, swift and thoughtful action will help safeguard the health and well-being of our communities, students and professionals in public schools. We must do absolutely everything in our power to reduce transmission of coronavirus,” she said.

The U.S. Department of Education has already granted waivers from federal laws and regulations to permit continued school meal service for qualifying students and to suspend standardized testing and Oklahoma School Report Cards for the 2019-20 school year.

On Wednesday, the state board will consider applying for a host of additional waivers for flexibility with school calendars and restrictions on the use of funds.

Shortly after the announcement, Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist emailed parents and employees about the news.

"We care about every single one of you — our students, our team, our families," Grist wrote. "We love you, and we want you to be safe and healthy. We recognize the enormity of Superintendent Hofmeister’s recommendation, and we have been working urgently over the last week to put plans in place to support students and families through a longer closure."

Gist said TPS will continue to provide free meals to kids in the event of a longer shutdown and that educators are working on plans to support student learning and engagement after April 6.

The district also is focused on addressing the litany of concerns from students, families and employees about the unprecedented situation. Officials are preparing a list of frequently asked questions for high school juniors and seniors who are making post-secondary plans but don't know how to proceed.  

"We know that the uncertainty of this situation — especially when combined with this unprecedented experience — can be difficult and scary for all of us," Gist said. "Our commitment to you is to continue to share what we know for certain as soon as we know it, to answer your questions and address your concerns to the best of our ability, and to do all that we can to support everyone in our city as we make our way through this challenging time."

Gallery: How coronavirus has affected life around Tulsa

Andrea Eger 

918-581-8470

andrea.eger@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @AndreaEger

Tags

Staff Writer

Andrea is a projects reporter, examining key education topics and other local issues. Since joining the Tulsa World in 1999, she has been a three-time winner of Oklahoma’s top award for investigative reporting by an individual. Phone: 918-581-8470

Recommended for you