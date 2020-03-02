A bill to eliminate the small state agency that sponsors five statewide virtual charter schools, including one operated by Epic Charter Schools, passed in the state House of Representatives on Monday.
The current version of House Bill 1229 would eliminate the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board and transfer its duties to the Commission for Educational Quality and Accountability, or CEQA.
HB 1229 was recently amended from a previous version that would have shifted oversight of statewide virtual charters schools to the state Department of Education and the state Board of Education.
Monday's vote in the House was 63-34, so it is now headed to the Senate.
The CEQA oversees the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability, which deals with teacher preparation, reports on public school performance indicators and conducts school performance reviews.
The office was created nearly a decade ago by combining the former Oklahoma Commission for Teacher Preparation and the state's former Office of Accountability.
The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board currently sponsors five statewide virtual charter schools — Epic One-on-One, E-School Virtual Charter Academy, Insight School of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Connections Academy, Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy.