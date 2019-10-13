A surge in student vaping and a national outbreak of related lung injuries have compelled local districts to ramp up their efforts to combat the use of e-cigarettes in schools.
The use of vaping products among Oklahoma high school students rose 70% from 2017 to 2019, according to preliminary data from the 2019 Oklahoma Youth Risk Behavior Survey. More than a quarter of high school students reportedly use electronic vapor products.
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed about 1,300 lung injury cases and 26 deaths associated with vaping across the United States since March. Oklahoma has reported four such injuries this month, including a Tulsa County resident younger than 18.
The specific chemical exposure causing the lung injuries remains unknown. But recent findings suggest vaping products containing THC — the primary psychoactive component in marijuana — play a role in the outbreak, according to the CDC. State and national health agencies have recommended consumers stop using e-cigarettes amid an investigation.
Paula Lau, Student Assistance Program coordinator at Jenks Public Schools, said she isn’t surprised by the spike in vaping.
Jenks High School logged about 16 vaping-related violations three years ago. There were 118 last year.
“And those are just the ones that we caught,” Lau said. “It’s just gotten to be too big of a problem for us to effectively police. There’s no way.”
Ten students have been found vaping at the high school since the start of this school year. About half were smoking products with THC. There also have been four vaping violations at Jenks Middle School.
Lau said e-cigarettes are starting to reach younger students as well, with three violations at the intermediate and elementary levels in the past year.
Most incidents occur in bathrooms, though students occasionally try smoking in class thanks to the easy concealment of some products. Juul, for example, has caught the ire of teachers for its resemblance to flash drives.
District officials are trying harder to deter vaping at school. This year, students were shown videos and a PowerPoint presentation explaining the correlation between e-cigarettes and lung illnesses.
“The thing that we’ve been trying to educate them about is that these illnesses involve the entire lung,” Lau said. “It’s not an isolated area like what you may have with cancer or something like that. It’s involving every part of their lung, and it can really do damage to their lungs as a result.”
Disciplinary actions for vaping violations also have evolved. Students used to be able to choose between spending three days in detention or attending a four-hour after-school tobacco education program. Now they do both.
Additionally, first-offense students are referred to the Oklahoma ABLE Commission and could face a $100 fine. A second offense brings more detention and higher fines. A third or fourth could result in suspension.
Despite these efforts, Lau said the problem will continue to persist without outside help. One of her primary goals is to educate parents about vaping to create a dialogue at home.
“Jenks is doing their best to combat this, but parents should definitely be talking to their kids because this starts at home,” she said. “We really want them to know how dangerous this is and get their kids to really know how dangerous this is before they even try it.”
Owasso Public Schools hosted a forum last year to teach parents about the rising popularity of vaping among teens and how to identify potential users.
Mark Officer, principal at Owasso High School, said adults often don’t realize how much easier it is to get away with vaping than smoking an ordinary cigarette because of the way they’re manufactured and don’t produce tobacco smoke.
Like Lau, Officer also noticed the emergence of vaping on campus about three years ago. The trend grew quickly, and school employees soon caught about two students using e-cigarettes every week.
But Officer said there’s been a slight drop in incidents so far this year. He believes part of the reason is due to students becoming more aware of the negative health impacts of vaping.
It’s also possible students are choosing to smoke elsewhere because of the crackdown happening at schools.
“I don’t know if that marginal decline would be an indication of less use, necessarily,” Officer said, “or if it’s an indication of kids’ awareness to at least not have it here at school.”
Some have expressed a desire to stop smoking but struggle to do so. Owasso Public Schools has begun offering online training and education for students seeking to overcome nicotine addiction, and nurses are learning how to offer support.
Officer said conversations about vaping have increased districtwide as a result of the outbreak of lung injuries around the country.
“As a district and as a school, we are talking a lot about what else we could be doing to educate,” he said. “We don’t want to always just be reactive. There’s a need. We could do more, and we need to do more. Just got to figure out how to set that into the system.”
Although Union Public Schools has had a stringent tobacco policy for years, the recent vaping influx along with the national health scare has caused a lot of concern there. The district is looking to partner with Operation Aware, a nonprofit that teaches preventative measures to youths across northeast Oklahoma and specializes in tobacco use.
If the partnership is approved by the Union school board Monday, Operation Aware will begin teaching weekly classes for students from sixth through 12th grades about the dangers of vaping, said John Federline, executive director of secondary education at Union.
“How we’re going to use it is any kid that is caught vaping or using tobacco products of any kind, really, one of their requirements will be to go to this class,” Federline said.
