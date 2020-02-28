Will Rogers High School teacher Emily Harris offered her students a piece of advice as they prepared to cast their ballots for the first time Friday morning: no selfies at the voting booth.
Moments after stepping off the school bus, the 16 juniors and seniors received a breakdown of what to do upon entering the Tulsa County Election Board during the second day of early voting for Oklahoma’s presidential primary.
Have your voter's registration card or driver's license ready. Check in at the front desk and grab your ballot. Turn your phone on silent. Wait until after for pictures.
And most importantly, soak in the moment. It's not one you'll forget.
"This is something that you're going to remember for the rest of your lives," Harris told them. "So I want you to leave today remembering that you should encourage others like you, 18 years old, to vote in elections. This is not the only time you're going to be voting. You guys are going to be participating in democracy for the rest of your lives. It's important that your voices are heard not just this year, but every year. Now let's go. Let's go vote."
Most of the students turned 18 within the past few months. None had voted before Friday.
Many, like Francisco Andablo, became the first in their families to do so. Andablo is a first-generation American whose parents emigrated from Mexico.
He immediately registered to vote after his 18th birthday because he wanted to represent his family in the presidential election.
"It means a lot to me to be able to vote because they aren't able to," Andablo said. "It's like I'm speaking on their behalf."
Warnett Waldon decided to register after hearing a convincing pitch from his favorite teachers at Will Rogers.
"I don't have family members pushing me to vote and telling me how important it really is," Waldon said. "So seeing the teachers who care about me tell me it was important, that made me want to do it."
Harris, who teaches AP U.S. history, said taking students to vote for the first time is one of her favorite experiences as an educator. She did the same thing during the 2016 election when she taught at Hale High School.
Harris said she remembers casting her first ballot at 18 like it was yesterday and wants to share that excitement with a younger generation.
Her goal isn't to indoctrinate anyone. She said she protects students from indoctrination by teaching them skills they need to make an informed vote.
"Civics education is something incredibly important to me," she said. "The students I have in my classroom every day, I see them as the future of our democracy. My job is to educate them in an unbiased way so that they can form their own opinions."
Giving high-schoolers a ride to the polls also helps ensure they'll keep coming back. Harris believes one of the biggest barriers deterring young people from voting is an unfamiliarity with how the process works. Now that they've done it once, they'll be more inclined to do it again.
First-generation Americans face even more barriers and often are never taught how to vote by their families, she said. Harris likes to take on the responsibility of showing them how easy it is to register and research candidates.
Alejandro Solorzamo said he wanted to be the first one in his family to strive to make his community and his country a better place. He turned 18 on Tuesday but registered to vote half a year ago. In Oklahoma, teenagers can preregister six months before their 18th birthday.
"My family doesn't think about voting," Solorzamo said. "My older siblings, they don't vote because they feel like their votes wouldn't be heard. But I think it can make a difference."
Tapanga Harris said she was excited for a chance to be involved in such a pivotal moment of U.S. history. She's spent years listening to people complain about the status quo and know many won't do anything about it.
"You hear so many people talking about, 'This is what's wrong with America, blah blah blah,'" Harris said. "Well here we are with a chance to change something and make an impact."
In-person early voting will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave., and at Hardesty Regional Library, 8316 E. 93rd St. There is no early voting Sunday or Monday.
All regular polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.