JENKS — From his wheelchair, 5-year-old Angel Macias-Perez didn’t quite comprehend the tearful excitement of his parents or the booming cheers of the thousand teenagers surrounding him.
But he will understand the captivating wonder and absolute joy of a trip to Disney World, thanks to Make-A-Wish Oklahoma and the fundraising efforts of Jenks High School’s Student Council.
Council members raised more than $33,000 this year for the school’s annual DUB (Donate Ur Bucks) Week and will use the money to help grant the life-changing wishes of four local children diagnosed with critical illnesses.
They surprised the kids and their families during a special pep rally inside Jenks’ Trojan Activity Center on Thursday afternoon.
For parents Jessica Macias and Fernando Landeros, the thought of a free trip to Orlando, Florida, with Angel is overwhelming. A brain injury at birth left the boy partially blind and unable to walk or talk. He suffers from scoliosis and relies on a feeding tube for nutrition.
Angel has overcome everything from short life expectancy to frequent seizures in his five years.
“He’s gone through so much in such a short time,” Landeros said. “They said he wasn’t even supposed to live past six months, and he’s about to be 6 years old.”
That’s why a Disney World adventure, complete with a weeklong stay at a special Make-A-Wish resort, means the world to a family that has endured tragedy and persevered.
“I think it’s amazing what they did,” Landeros said. “They didn’t even know this kid, but they wanted to make sure he completes his dreams.”
As it turned out, Angel shared the same wish as two of the other kids benefiting from the fundraiser. The fourth still is undecided.
Braedon Reynolds, 5, sprinted across the floor to deliver a series of high-fives when a student emcee called his name during the rally.
His high energy and love of the spotlight made it impossible to tell he’s undergone seven surgeries due to a multitude of issues, including numerous heart defects and fluid buildup in the brain.
Three-year-old Kyra Howland took a more reserved approach as she clung to her mom while being carried across the stage.
Rebecca Howland said she was blown away by the outpouring of support for her daughter, who was born at 27 weeks and has never known life without a ventilator.
Although Kyra is too young to fully appreciate everything that went into making her wish a reality, Howland said she’ll be sure to help her understand the significance when she gets older.
“It’s honestly crazy, and I am so glad that they’ve been willing to put in their time and effort to raise money for Kyra,” she said. “I’m from a small-town school, and they’ve never been able to pull off something like this before. So it just amazes me.”
Jenks High School senior Jake Mulready said the Student Council raised about $3,000 for a Tulsa youth foundation as part of last year’s DUB Week. This time, the group set its sights on Make-A-Wish and increased its fundraising goal to $28,000 due to the high cost — about $7,500 on average — of granting wishes.
To make that happen, the students got the whole community involved through business partnerships and public fundraising events.
They succeeded. Mulready expects the final donation amount to reach $35,000.
“Honestly, this just gives me confidence in our community and shows what can happen when we put our minds to something,” he said. “It also shows that although we students may seem young, we can make a lasting impact on the community.”
Erin Nantois, director of philanthropy at Make-A-Wish Oklahoma, said the donation will play a huge role in cutting into the organization’s significant backlog.
More than 340 children with life-threatening conditions are on the waiting list to receive wishes in Oklahoma. Part of that is because of the expensive nature of travel requests. Make-A-Wish also pays for the child’s entire immediate family to take part in the experience.
The price tag didn’t intimidate the high-schoolers when they approached Nantois about wanting to help fund a local kid’s wish in January. In fact, they volunteered to quadruple that cost without hesitation.
“Whenever I came to talk to them and let them know that there were four kids in their community waiting for wishes, they said they didn’t want to just grant one wish,” she said. “They wanted to honor the wishes of all the kids in their community. That’s a huge undertaking, and they have stepped up to the plate.”
