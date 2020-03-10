Jenks Public Schools has announced the district's teacher and classified employee of the year, while Tulsa Public Schools named its own finalists this week.
David Lawrence, who teaches STEM, biology, music and special education at Jenks Freshman Academy, is the district's 2019-20 district teacher of the year. Willard Davis, a site maintenance worker at Jenks Middle School, is the classified employee of the year.
Lawrence has taught at Jenks for 11 years and was selected from a group of 10 educators who were named teachers of the year at their individual schools.
“I am overwhelmed and humbled to receive this honor of being named the district teacher of the year,” Lawrence said in a news release. “I know how many outstanding teachers there are here at JPS, and I sincerely hope I can be a great representative for them and for this district. It is a place that has given so much to me, and I welcome the opportunity to give back in this capacity.”
Davis is in his fourth year working at Jenks Middle School. He previously spent four decades operating grocery stores and another 10 years as an Atwoods manager.
The decision to become a school maintenance employee came during retirement. He said he wanted to stay busy and knew he could use his years of experience to make a positive impact in a school setting.
“I was surprised to hear my name called, but it is also very gratifying to know that the heartfelt effort I give to help our amazing faculty and staff has been recognized by my peers and by this wonderful district,” Davis said. “Our teachers make such a difference in the lives of our students, but it takes the work of a dependable, diligent classified staff to keep all of the parts ready and moving. The recognition of these working parts by our sites and our district is encouraging, inspiring and certainly motivating.”
Meanwhile, Tulsa Public Schools has announced five finalists for its 2020 teacher of the year:
- Dove Language Academy teacher Veronica Diaz-Rodriguez
- Monroe Demonstration Academy teacher Laura Grisham
- Eliot Elementary teacher Sarah Ivie
- Lanier Elementary teacher Akela Leach
- Owen Elementary teacher Ashley Powell
TPS also has named the following five finalists for support employee of the year:
- Hawthorn Elementary clerk Marilyn Ezell
- Unity Learning Academy teaching assistant Sharlene Johnson
- Tulsa MET High School teaching assistant Donericia Landrum
- Maintenance and Plant Operations clerk Jayne Powers
- Eliot Elementary clerk Susan Waldie
The district's teacher and support employee of the year will be selected later this spring.
Last year, Gilcrease Elementary teacher Nicole Powell — who now teaches at John Hope Franklin Elementary — was named TPS teacher of the year. Donna Garner, a paraprofessional at Mark Twain Elementary, was named the district’s support employee of the year.