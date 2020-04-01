Jenks Public Schools administrators presented their approach to remote instruction during a virtual school board meeting Wednesday.
The district spent the past two weeks crafting its own distance learning model after the State Education Department's initial order to shut down schools following spring break. Those efforts intensified when the mandatory shutdown was extended for the remainder of the school year and schools were told to begin remote instruction April 6.
Superintendent Stacey Butterfield started Wednesday's board meeting with an acknowledgement that nobody envisioned finishing 2019-20 in such an unprecedented and disappointing way. Students want to reconnect with their friends and teachers. Teachers want to reconnect with their colleagues and classrooms.
Despite the mounting frustrations and anxiety, Butterfield said the district is ready to make the best of a bad situation.
"Jenks already has online opportunities," she said. "We already have courses in place where students are learning online. Now granted, it's not to the extent that we will be operating for the next six weeks, yet our current online framework has been the essential guide for expanding the educational services for students from prekindergarten through 12th."
The focus of the distance learning plan, Butterfield said, is to maintain and deepen students' existing skills while also introducing key concepts from the fourth-quarter curriculum.
Because they are issued Chromebooks as part of the district's one-to-one program, students in seventh through 12 grades will receive and complete coursework entirely through the online Canvas Learning Management System.
Elementary students will receive their instruction through choice boards, which allow families to choose from a variety of learning activities across subject areas. Many activities can be completed with little to no technology, while others rely more on online programs and applications.
Intermediate students — those in fifth and sixth grades — will use a combination of weekly choice boards and Canvas to access their lessons.
Teachers will email the choice boards to families every week, though they'll also be available on a special distance learning website.
Additionally, families can pick up a paper copy every Monday from 9 a.m. to noon at the east entrance of the Jenks Math and Science Center located on the campus of Jenks High School.
The State Education Department has urged districts to ensure their distance learning models account for technological disparity. Butterfield said this transition has served as a reminder that numerous students have no internet at home.
"We're still more fortunate in this suburban environments than some of our colleagues out in the more rural areas of Oklahoma where internet access is scarce at best," she said. "That's not something I think a lot of us think about, especially in the metro area, but it's a real need that has certainly been brought to the forefront once again."
Older students facing connectivity issues are able to access district WiFi for a short time by parking next to a school building and connecting through their Chromebook, she said.
Jenks' distance learning model also includes time frames for daily academic learning by grade level. Prekindergarteners and kindergartners should spend 45 minutes learning per day, while first-graders and second-graders should spend 70 minutes daily. That time increases to 80 minutes for third- and fourth-graders and to 90 minutes for fifth- and sixth-graders.
Students in seventh grade and up are advised to spend 30 minutes on each course per day, not exceeding three hours.
Although students can improve their grades through remote learning, they won't be able to lower them from where they were before the school shutdown, said Lisa Muller, associate superintendent for teaching and learning at Jenks.
"We did have very specific guidance from the State Department of Education stating that no student grades should be harmed by this period of distance learning," Muller said. "So that is what we've been working through with our grade levels where letter grades are given ... with the idea that we certainly want people to be able to improve their grades if that is a desire on the part of that student."