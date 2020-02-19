The Tulsa school board voted 5-1 in favor of Superintendent Deborah Gist’s budget-reduction proposal to eliminate 232 district office positions and replace them with 142 new ones Tuesday evening.
Board member Jennettie Marshall, who cast the lone “no” vote of the night, said she’s disturbed to be part of another reorganization and wondered whether the cycle would continue next year. She said she believes the proposal is unnecessary and “just another attempt to dismantle this district.”
“Every year I’m asked the same questions,” Marshall said. “How did we get to this place? How did we come to the point of not having the finances to run this district? And what I keep coming to is that school funding is part of it, but stewardship of what we have is the other key component.”
Gist said she has made clear from the beginning that the budget redesign is more than a cutting exercise. Although overcoming the shortfall was a primary objective, she said the plan also was intended to redirect shrinking resources to better serve students and put the district in a position to avoid more deficits in the coming years.
“With that said, it really depends on the state, because we obviously don’t know what the state Legislature is going to do in terms of funding for education, and we also don’t know what additional requirements they’ll put on education,” she said. “A lot of times those additional requirements come without the funds to support them, so we’ll be working really closely with our state leaders to follow that. But assuming those things do not happen, these changes should get us through at least the next two years.”
Brian Hosmer, who was appointed to the board last year, said before the vote that he valued having a few more days to consider the reorganization and noted that “taking time is not a bad thing.” He also appreciated the time and effort that went into developing the proposal.
Additionally, Hosmer expressed sorrow for the pain and stress emanating from yet another year of personnel reductions as well as the inevitability of the situation.
“We have a decision to make, and however it goes, it’s not a question of whether there are going to be cuts or no cuts,” he said. “It’s a question of whether it’s going to be this plan or another one. At the end of the day, for me, if we’re going to hold the district accountable for how it performs, I think we need to let the staff and the leadership do its job.”
The district office reorganization is the final step of the superintendent’s “Shaping our Future” plan, which is meant to address the projected $20 million shortfall expected for the 2020-21 school year. TPS leaders blame the deficit on declining enrollment and a decade of state funding cuts to education.
The budget-reduction plan was threefold, with the board voting previously to close four schools and increase elementary class sizes to save a combined $5 million to $6 million. The final and largest component of Shaping our Future involves saving an estimated $13 million to $14 million through cuts and changes to the district office, including $5 million to $6.1 million in personnel reductions.
The reorganization involves deleting 110 positions, including 77 that are staffed, on July 1 and defunding 58 others immediately. There also are 64 custodial positions that will be deleted as they become vacant through attrition.
In return, TPS will create and fund 142 new jobs for a net loss of 90 positions.
The affected employees come from throughout the district office and have been encouraged to apply for any existing or new positions for which they’re qualified. Eleven have continuing contract rights as certified teachers and could choose to return to the classroom.
Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association Vice President Shawna Mott-Wright attended the board meeting to represent the affected educators whose instructional mentors’ positions are being deleted, as well as to support the employees not affiliated with the teachers union.
Although Mott-Wright doesn’t know whether the reductions are necessary, she said she’s adamant that they could have come from elsewhere in the budget.
“It’s upsetting. It’s sad. It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “It’s infuriating, and as far as where that’s directed or channeled to, just various places for various reasons. That’s including state funding.”
Eight of the positions being eliminated, including three that are currently occupied, had midpoint salaries higher than $100,000, according to a public records request. The highest midpoint salary — which is inclusive of benefits ranging from 18% to 22% — belongs to the instructional leadership director, whose salary is about $159,000.
Meanwhile, five jobs worth more than $100,000 annually are being created for the 2020-21 school year. The new director of social, emotional and behavioral wellness position has the highest midpoint salary at about $119,800, while the manager of English language development pathways will be about $113,560.
The district also will eliminate 64 custodial positions with 12-month contracts and nearly $28,000 midpoint salaries as they become vacant through attrition. They’ll be replaced with 79 new custodial positions with 210-day contracts and midpoint salaries of about $22,630.
Most of the jobs being defunded are in the Operations Department, with the elimination of 30 vacant bus driver positions and six vacant bus assistant positions. These are not being replaced.
The school board originally was scheduled to vote on the elimination of 84 staffed district office positions this month, with the other seven coming from the Indian Education Program. The proposed reductions in that program won’t be heard until mid-March due to extensive community feedback.
