Before comedian and cable television host Trevor Noah performs next month at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, a group of local elementary school students are campaigning for a special in-classroom visit.
Students at Lanier Elementary School, according to fifth-grade teacher Akela Leach, have been preparing to read various works from authors of various backgrounds and experiences. One of the books, “Born A Crime” by Noah, details his childhood living under apartheid rule in South Africa. Leach was intrigued by the book because a version of it was released specifically for kids.
“I think the kids can really appreciate the story, even though he grew up in a different time as them,” Leach said. “It also gives them the chance to learn about another country.”
In late January, Leach posted on her Facebook page a photo of her students asking “The Daily Show” host whether he would make an appearance at the school. “My students will start our unit on Trevor Noah’s ‘Born a Crime’ next month,” the post read. “He will be in Tulsa on tour March 13. The kids have a question for him!”
A large handmade banner in the background of the image features a pair of boxes with the inquiry, “Visit us when you come to Tulsa?”
The post then made the rounds on Twitter under the hashtag #TrevortoTPS, which was eventually “liked” by the official “Daily Show” account.
The effort to bring Noah to Lanier has been a school and community effort. Parents of students have been sharing on social media their desire to get Noah to the school when his Loud and Clear tour rides into Tulsa.
“It will definitely be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the kids for them to study someone’s writing and background,” said Leach of a potential Noah visit. “To see that author in person would be a once-in-a-lifetime learning experience.”
Featured video