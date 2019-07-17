The high-profile Oklahoma City principal whom Tulsa Public Schools hired last year to lead Tulsa Beyond left the district this summer for a superintendent position in Arizona.
Aspasia Angelou resigned as director of high school design in June. She began her new position as superintendent of Nadaburg Unified School District, just northwest of Phoenix, at the beginning of July.
In a statement to the Tulsa World, Angelou (formerly Carlson) described becoming a superintendent as her ultimate career goal.
“My time at Tulsa Public Schools as director of high school design gave me an opportunity to challenge both myself and the design teams with considering what school could be,” she said. “It is a bittersweet departure for me, as I truly love my colleagues and design lab team members, but I made the hard decision to pursue my dream of being a superintendent.”
Angelou was highly regarded when she joined TPS in late July 2018 to help kick-start the launch of Tulsa Beyond — the expansive TPS project aimed at reimagining high schools.
She had been the principal of John Marshall Mid-High School in Oklahoma City for eight years and was named the 2017-18 principal of the year.
A former school board member at Oklahoma City Public Schools publicly faulted the state’s largest district for letting a top principal get away, The Oklahoman reported at the time.
Upon her start in Tulsa, Angelou oversaw the months-long process of designing individualized school models for the Tulsa Beyond schools: Webster, Hale, Tulsa Learning Academy and McLain. Three of the participating schools are on track to open small-scale versions of their new models in 2019-20, while McLain will spend the year further developing its design.
Angelou also helped ensure that the Oklahoma State Board of Education approved the Tulsa district’s extensive application seeking Empowered Schools Act status, which provides the same exemptions from statutory requirements and board rules that are afforded to charter schools, for the Tulsa Beyond schools.
TPS Chief Design and Innovation Officer Andrea Castaneda credited Angelou with bringing “some incredible contributions and vision” to the Tulsa Beyond project.
“She’s a rising star,” Castaneda said. “The opportunity to be a superintendent is a big promotion, and we are so pleased to have been part of her journey.”
District officials are seeking a qualified replacement for director of high school design. Castaneda said there’s no rush to hire someone, but she added that the position will be filled as soon as the right candidate is found.
She also maintains that Angelou’s departure won’t affect the official Tulsa Beyond launch in August because most of the work at this point is happening at the school level.
Each site has a design team consisting of faculty, teachers, students, parents and community members. These teams played an integral role in planning their school models.
The high schools will continue to evaluate and adjust their implementations of Tulsa Beyond as their new models are expanded to every grade over the next four years.
