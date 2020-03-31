With public schools shut down for at least two weeks because of COVID-19, Tulsa-area districts are distributing meals this week in an effort to prevent student hunger.
Tulsa Public Schools has established about 40 “grab and go” meal sites at schools and other locations where children under 18 can take home a free breakfast and lunch beginning Monday.
Service schedule
Monday, March 23: *special one-time schedule* with curbside meal pick-up
• 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.: breakfast
• 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: lunch and breakfast for the following day
Tuesday, March 24 to Friday, April 3: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with curbside meal pick-up
Meals provided
Monday-Thursday: lunch and breakfast for the following day
Friday: lunch and breakfast for the following Monday
Locations
Central neighborhood
• Academy Central Elementary School — 1789 W. Seminole St.
• Emerson Elementary School — 910 N. Martin Luther King Blvd.
• Central High School — 3101 W. Edison St.
• Mark Twain Elementary School — 541 S. 43rd West Ave.
East Central neighborhood
• Cooper Elementary School — 1808 S. 123rd East Ave.
• Disney Elementary School — 11702 E. 25th St.
• Kerr Elementary School — 202 S. 117th East Ave.
• Lewis and Clark Elementary School — 737 S. Garnett Road
• Peary Elementary School — 10818 E. 17th St.
Edison neighborhood
• Wright Elementary School — 1110 E. 45th Place
Hale neighborhood
• Bell Elementary School — 6304 E. Admiral Blvd.
• Hamilton Elementary School — 2316 N. Norwood Ave.
• Hoover Elementary School — 2327 S. Darlington Ave.
• Kendall-Whittier Elementary School — 2601 E. Fifth Place
• Lindbergh Elementary School — 931 S. 89th East Ave.
• MacArthur Elementary School — 2182 S. 73rd East Ave.
• McKinley Elementary School — 6703 E. King St.
• Owen Elementary School — 1132 N. Vandalia Ave.
• Skelly Elementary School — 2940 S. 90th East Ave.
McLain neighborhood
• Anderson Elementary School — 1921 E. 29th St. N.
• Celia Clinton Elementary School — 1740 N. Harvard Ave.
• Hawthorne Elementary School — 1105 E. 33rd St. N.
• John Hope Franklin Elementary School — 5402 N. Martin Luther King Blvd.
• Monroe Demonstration Academy — 2010 E. 48th St. N.
• Sequoyah Elementary School — 724 N. Birmingham Ave.
• Whitman Elementary School — 3924 N. Lansing Ave.
Memorial neighborhood
• Grimes Elementary School — 3213 E. 56th St.
• Grissom Elementary School — 6646 S. 73rd East Ave.
• Key Elementary School — 5702 S. Irvington Ave.
• Marshall Elementary School — 1142 E. 56th St.
• McClure Elementary School — 1770 E. 61st St.
Webster neighborhood
• Clinton West Elementary School — 2224 W. 41st St.
• Eugene Field Elementary School — 2249 S. Phoenix Ave.
• Robertson Elementary School — 2721 W. 50th St.
Additional sites
• Booker T. Washington High School — 1514 E. Zion St.
• Tandy Family YMCA — 5005 S. Darlington Ave.
• TRAICE Academy High School — 2740 E. 41st St. N.
• Tulsa Dream Center — 200 W. 46th St. N.
• Will Rogers College Junior High and High School — 3909 E. Fifth Pl.
• Zarrow International School — 3613 S. Hudson Ave.
Sperry Public Schools
Sperry Schools will be serving breakfasts and lunches to students.
Sacked meals will be provided Monday-Friday between 11 a.m. and noon in front of the Sperry Schools campus, 400 W. Main St. Meals will be available via drive-up or walk-through service.
Gallery: Restaurants offering curbside service and other options amid closures
918 Coffee
Abuelo's
Albert G’s
Amelia’s Woodfire Cuisine/Amelia’s Brasserie and Market
Andolini's
Antoinette Baking Co.
Arby's
Baskin Robbins
Bill and Ruth's
Billy's on the Square
Black Bear Diner
Blue Moon Cafe
Bluestone Steak House & Seafood
Bodean Restaurant and Seafood Market
Boston Deli Grill and Market
Bohemian Wood Fire Pizza
Brookside by Day
Brookside Diner
Bros. Houligan
Burn Co Barbecue – Jenks and SoBo
Cafe Ole and Ol Vine
Camille's
Carrabba's Italian Grill
Chalkboard Restaurant
Charlie's Chicken
Chimera Cafe
Cherry Street Kitchen
Chuy's
Coney I-Lander
Coney Island Hot Weiners
Cotton Patch Cafe
Daily Grill
Dalesandro's Italian Cuisine
The Deuce
DoubleShot Coffee Co.
El Viejos Mexican Grill
Esperance Bakery
Fat Guys Burger Bar
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Foolish Things Bar and Biscuit
Forest Ridge Golf Course Rockin' R Ranch House
Fox and Hound Pub & Grill
Freddie's BBQ & Steak House
Golden Corral
The Hamlet
Herbert's Specialty Meats
Hideaway Pizza
High Dive Tulsa
The Hungry Ninja
In the Raw
Jamil's
Jane’s Delicatessen
Jimmy's New York Pizzeria
KEO
Kilkenny's
Knotty Pig BBQ, Burger & Chili House
Laffa
Lambrusco’z To-Go
Lanna Thai
Livi Lee's Daylight Donuts
Lone Wolf Banh Mi
Los Cabos
Margaret's German Restaurant
Mazzio's
McNellie's Group
Merritt's Bakery
Metro Diner
Mikes BBQ & Catering
Mom's Family Diner
My Thai Kitchen
Oren
Nola's
Palace Cafe
Panera
Pita Place Mediterranean Grill
Polo Grill
Prairie Fire Pizza
Rib Crib
Queenie's
Que Gusto
Roosevelt's Gastropub
Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine
Savastano's
Shawkat's Mediterranean Restaurant
Shuffles Board Game Cafe
Siegi’s Sausage Factory: Restaurant and Deli
Sisserou's
Society Burger
Stonehorse Cafe and Market
Sushi Hana
SushiFork
Tacos 4 Life
Ted's Cafe Escondido Cafe
Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano
Tokyo Garden
The Tropical Restaurant and Bar
Tucci's
Ty’s Hamburgers and Chili
Villa Ravenna
White River Fish Market
Featured video