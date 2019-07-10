As the state’s first public Montessori school continues to expand, more teachers are set to begin the unorthodox specialized training needed for the child-centered method of education.
Four teachers from throughout Tulsa Public Schools start the extensive, multiyear training process to lead a Montessori classroom at Emerson Elementary School in October. They will join others who are at various stages of earning a certification in the Montessori teaching method, which focuses on hands-on activities and largely self-paced, individualized learning.
The newest four are expected to teach grades four and five beginning in the 2020-21 school year. An additional four teachers might join the training in June. The Tulsa school board recently approved training for up to 14 teachers provided by the Center for Guided Montessori Studies during the current fiscal year.
Emerson, located at 909 N. Boston Ave., began phasing in the nontraditional teaching method at the start of 2018-19. Students from prekindergarten through second grade learned in Montessori classrooms, while those in third through sixth grades remained in traditional classrooms.
In August 2017, the district recruited 11 teachers to be part of the first Montessori cohort, said Kayla Robinson, a TPS instructional leadership director overseeing Emerson. The group completed coursework, much of which was virtual, throughout the school year and underwent a two-week residency the summer before the program began.
But the training didn’t end there. It can last anywhere from 18-24 months depending on the credential level being sought, Robinson said. The original cohort consisted of teachers training for early childhood and elementary credentials.
Five teachers at Emerson are fully certified in the Montessori method. Three were part of that cohort. The other two came from Oklahoma City University, which is the only university in Oklahoma that offers a Montessori teacher certification program.
Seven of the eight other teachers in the original cohort taught at Emerson last year despite not being fully certified. One left the program before school began, and another left in May. The rest will complete their training either in December or in 2020.
“Our success rate is high,” Robinson said. “And we’ve learned it may not be 100%, but the teachers in the training get a lot of support. In addition to their virtual learning community coaching, they get face-to-face coaching and observation from (Principal Diane Beckham), who is a certified Montessori teacher as well.”
Emerson began operating unofficially as two schools — Emerson Lower and Emerson Upper — in the spring and brought in a second principal to oversee the traditional grades due to challenges from having two learning models.
One challenge was an unexpected boost in enrollment. The school ended 2018-19 with 303 students but at one point had at least 325. There were 280 students at the end of 2017-18.
Robinson said she expects close to 400 students at the start of the new school year, with about 60 incoming prekindergarteners. The Montessori model also is expanding to third grade. Instead of adding individual third-grade classes, the program will utilize multi-age classrooms with students from first through third grades.
“We really hadn’t initially planned on 80 more kids this school year because our second-graders rise up to become third-graders with the same teacher, but we saw an opportunity to have more pre-K seats,” she said. “So we did decide to go ahead and expand a little bit more rapidly.”
The addition of a second principal should allow Emerson to expand to fourth and fifth grades in 2020-21, Robinson said.
She said the number of teachers employed at Emerson will remain fewer than schools of similar size in the district due to the design of the Montessori model, which involves classrooms typically larger than an average class.
This allows Emerson to trade in some of those teacher allocations for teacher assistants, meaning the Montessori program doesn’t pose an additional financial burden on the district.
“We don’t have to fund more teachers for Emerson to be able to have teachers and teacher assistants,” Robinson said. “That’s done through their current existing budget.”
The principal will train the new teacher assistants in the Montessori method.