Dozens of high school seniors from throughout northeast Oklahoma were named National Merit semifinalists Wednesday.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of about 16,000 semifinalists across the United States in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship program.
Of those, 206 are from Oklahoma and 72 are from northeast Oklahoma. They'll be able to compete for about 7,600 National Merit scholarships worth more than $31 million next spring.
Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition, according to a news release. In addition to submitting detailed scholarship applications, the students must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm their earlier performance on the qualifying test.
More than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program, but fewer than 1% were selected as semifinalists. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to its percentage of the national total of graduating seniors, the release states.
Officials expect more than 90% of semifinalists to become finalists. About half of the finalists will win the National Merit scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title. Scholarship winners will be announced from April through July.
The semifinalists from northeast Oklahoma are:
Tulsa
Marta Almazovaite (Holland Hall)
William Martucci (Holland Hall)
Michael Miller (Holland Hall)
Julie Stewart (Holland Hall)
Tyler Tan (Holland Hall)
Aubriella Bennetts (home-school)
Gabriel Wunsch (home-school)
Sophia Ames (Bishop Kelley)
Sabina Busch (Bishop Kelley)
Ava Ernst (Bishop Kelley)
Andrew Hennessee (Bishop Kelley)
Elena Lawson (Bishop Kelley)
David Steichen (Bishop Kelley)
Jacob Surber (Bishop Kelley)
William Thomas (Bishop Kelley)
Keane VanTrease (Bishop Kelley)
Trinity Austin (Metro Christian Academy)
Avery Ethridge (Metro Christian Academy)
Hashaam Afzal (Peace Academy)
Spencer Luttenberg (Regent Preparatory School)
Noah Roberts (Regent Preparatory School)
Joseph Runnels (Regent Preparatory School)
Trenton Sullivent (Regent Preparatory School)
Shashwat Sing (Riverfield Country Day School)
Dalen Burns (Union High School)
Tiffany Guo (Union High School)
Annslee Hiatt (Union High School)
Keegan Knouse (Union High School)
Anna McMullen (Union High School)
Zachary Xu (Union High School)
Jordan Bollinger (Booker T. Washington)
Joshua Finch (Booker T. Washington)
Evonne Fuselier (Booker T. Washington)
Nathaniel Ijams (Booker T. Washington)
Isaak Mitchell (Booker T. Washington)
Chloe Ngo (Booker T. Washington)
Samson Parker (Booker T. Washington)
Gabriel Prado (Booker T. Washington)
Samuel Robson (Booker T. Washington)
Stuart Yamashita (Booker T. Washington)
Outside Tulsa
Derek Herrman (Bartlesville, home-school)
Hyrum Moses (Bartlesville, home-school)
Adam Sabangan (Bartlesville, home-school)
Tara Eldridge (Bixby High School)
Kayla Gorham (Bixby High School)
Preston Hearn (Bixby High School)
Riley Miller (Bixby High School)
Kendall Stieben (Bixby High School)
Aidan Sudler (Bixby High School)
John Bryce (Broken Arrow High School)
Michael Musa (Broken Arrow High School)
Emily Newby (Broken Arrow High School)
Emily Painter (Broken Arrow High School)
Alexander Skerbitz (Broken Arrow, home-school)
Sarah Willhoite (Claremore High School)
Daniel Ripp (Inola High School)
Avery Acord (Jenks High School)
Aadesh Bajaj (Jenks High School)
Benjamin Diep (Jenks High School)
Samuel Hjelm (Jenks High School)
Hailey Hoog (Jenks High School)
Michael Hwang (Jenks High School)
Zachary Magnuson (Jenks High School)
Mark Mills (Jenks High School)
Baylor Norris (Jenks High School)
Morgan Pursell (Jenks High School)
Victoria Savage (Jenks High School)
Ronan Locker (Owasso High School)
George Sheaff (Owasso High School)
William Bouchard (Charles Paige High School)
