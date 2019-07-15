Officials of National Merit Scholarship Corp. have announced the fourth and final group of winners in the 64th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, those whose awards are sponsored by the colleges and universities they will attend.
These awards range from $500 to $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study.
Winners announced July 15, their high schools and their scholarship sponsors are:
• Abigail Bellatti, Regent Preparatory School (Tulsa), Oklahoma State University
• Cade Platt, Bixby, OSU
• Mason Simmons, Broken Arrow, OSU
• Jillian Cordray, Owasso, OSU
• Graham Jameison, Metro Christian Academy (Tulsa), University of Tulsa
• John Smith-Williams, Booker T. Washington High School, TU
• Joseph Williams, Booker T. Washington, University of Southern California
These awards are financed by the National Merit Scholarship Program and may be used at any accredited college or university.
The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest scorers in each state on the PSAT/NMSQT. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.
The following are Tulsa and northeast Oklahoma National Merit semifinalists (winners in bold):Tulsa
• Abdullah Ijaz (Peace Academy)
• Abigail Bellatti (Regent Preparatory School)
• Aidan Pohl (Holland Hall)
• Allan Kalapura (Holland Hall)
• Allison Wenger (Booker T. Washington)
• Allyson McCormick (Edison)
• Andrew Black (Bishop Kelley)
• Anna Byrd (Holland Hall)
• Blake Dieterlen (Holland Hall)
• Braden Heinig (Riverfield Country Day School)
• Caleb Freese (Metro Christian)
• Catherine Hartman (BTW)
• Celeste McAtee (Bishop Kelley)
• Edward Liechti (Bishop Kelley)
• Elizabeth Craig (Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences)
• Eric Gold (Holland Hall)
• Genevieve Bock (Holland Hall)
• George Goodman (Regent Preparatory School)
• Graham Chapple (Bishop Kelley)
• Graham Jameison (Metro Christian)
• Grant Mayberry (Mingo Valley Christian School)
• Hannah Dow (Holland Hall)
• Harper McIntyre (Edison)
• Isaac Burden (BTW)
• Jackson White (Regent Preparatory School)
• Jeffrey Ryan (Holland Hall)
• John Smith-Williams (BTW)
• Joseph Barbour (Cascia Hall)
• Joseph Williams (BTW)
• Julian Zanders (Cascia Hall)
• Kelsey Griffin (Bishop Kelley)
• Khaled Shihabi (Peace Academy)
• Lily Lu (Union)
• Lucas Chau (Union)
• Matthew Rhoads (BTW)
• McKenna Raley (BTW)
• Nadia Mustafa (Union)
• Nikith Kurella (BTW)
• Raul Hernandez (BTW)
• Richard Hasegawa (BTW)
• Saagar Basavaraju (BTW)
• Shwetanshu Das (BTW)
• Tyler Rossow (Union)
• William Kobos (Bishop Kelley)
Outside Tulsa
• Aarya Ghonasgi (Bartlesville)
• Alayne Morrel (Jenks)
• August Nielsen (Sand Springs)
• Cade Platt (Bixby)
• Daeun Kim (Jenks)
• Elizabeth Watts (Sand Springs)
• Emma Clary (Jenks)
• Gillian LeFevre (Broken Arrow)
• Grant Claunch (Wagoner)
• Haleigh Thornton (Jenks)
• Hridaya Shah (Jenks)
• Jeremie Reese (Broken Arrow)
• Jillian Cordray (Owasso)
• Joseph Turner (Jenks)
• Liza Williams (Bartlesville)
• Luke Jones (Owasso)
• Mason Simmons (Broken Arrow)
• Natalie Simon (Summit Christian Academy, Broken Arrow)
• Rajveer Korpe (Jenks)
• Regan Anderson (Jenks)
• Robert Hare (Jenks)
• Ruth Enns (Jenks)
• Samuel Yaeger (Jenks)
• Sanjeev Musuvathy (Jenks)
• Santiago Serrano (Jenks)
• Tori Wood (Claremore Sequoyah)
• Trent Famuliner (Jenks)
• Tyler Owens (Owasso)