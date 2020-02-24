Tulsa Public Schools Athletic Director Gil Cloud proposed an official name for McLain High School’s new athletic field house during a school board meeting Monday evening.
The new name of the $12 million field house, if approved by board members next month, will be Tulsa McLain Athletics Center. Cloud said the title is meant to reinforce the branding of the north Tulsa high school.
Although the facility itself would receive a generic identity, its various components would not.
For example, Cloud recommended naming the basketball court Bolton/Pegues Court in honor of former McLain coaches and educators Mike Bolton and Luther Pegues. Both are members of the TPS Athletics Hall of Fame.
Bolton led the McLain basketball team to a state championship in 1990 and two runner-up finishes during his 14 years as head coach. Pegues qualified for 10 state tournaments in 13 seasons of coaching the boys’ team from 1993 to 2005 and before that led the girls’ team to six state tournament appearances.
The field house’s hospitality suite would be named after Joe Shoulders, who was head coach at McLain from 1962 to 1972 and reached the state tournament twice. Shoulders also coached another nine years at Collinsville and later was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Finally, the entrance into the field house gymnasium would be named the Tatia Brown Commons Area. Brown was named the Tulsa World’s metro basketball player of the year in 1984 and was a member of the women’s national championship basketball team at Louisiana Tech University in 1988.
An ad hoc committee chaired by Cloud developed the recommendations for names after hosting a public forum and conducting a survey to collect community input.
“All four of these (people) went into our Hall of Fame over the last six years,” Cloud said. “I am very pleased to recommend these names for the committee.”
Board member Jennettie Marshall, who was part of the committee, thanked Cloud for his leadership during the naming process and keeping everyone on track to honor the history of McLain athletics.
“It was a very easy group to work with,” Marshall said. “We stayed focused throughout the process. We knew what we wanted to get done, and that was to represent McLain to the people of Tulsa to let them know that we are still on top and we are still winners and we are going to carry on the legacy of Tulsa McLain.”
The new field house, known for now as Titan Arena, premiered this school year and is part of a $415 million bond package approved in 2015. It’s the fourth TPS arena that has opened in the past decade, following those at Booker T. Washington and Edison high schools in 2012 and Memorial High School in 2014. The next new arena is scheduled to open in 2021 at East Central High School.
The Tulsa Public Schools administration also recommended that the school board approve a memorandum of understanding with the YMCA Tulsa GO Club to provide an extended summer school program for kindergarten through fifth-grade students at Hamilton, Kendall-Whittier, Clinton West, Cooper, McClure and Whitman elementary schools.
The free program would be offered for up to 240 students at each of those schools this summer.
Twitter: @kylehinchey
