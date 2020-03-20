The U.S. Department of Education on Friday announced it will approve all requests from states to bypass federally mandated testing requirements for the 2019-20 school year.

The declaration came a day after Oklahoma became one of several states to apply for a federal waiver suspending annual student assessments as the number of local COVID-19 cases continues to grow. 

In a news release, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said the agency will grant waivers to any state unable to assess its students due to the ongoing national emergency.

"Neither students nor teachers need to be focused on high-stakes tests during this difficult time," DeVos said. "Students are simply too unlikely to be able to perform their best in this environment. Our actions today provide turnkey flexibilities for state and local leaders to focus on the immediate needs of their students and educators without worrying about federal repercussions.

"I've spoken with many local education leaders in the past days, and I'm inspired by their efforts to help their students continue to learn and grow. We're going to continue to provide every flexibility possible to help make that as simple as possible."

The Every Student Succeeds Act requires each state to administer tests in English language arts, mathematics and science in grades 3-8, as well as once in high school. 

With the waiver approved, the Oklahoma State Department of Education also will suspend school report cards for the current year, a moved widely praised by school districts. 

All public schools in Oklahoma have been ordered to close until at least April 6. State education officials say that closure period likely will be extended upon review of public health conditions. At least 40 other states also have ordered a total shutdown of schools in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

