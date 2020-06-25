Internet access (copy)

Three organizations are partnering to offer free tuition to Tulsans who are unemployed, underemployed or looking to advance their careers.

Foundry College Tulsa, a live, online program, was established by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, Atento Capital and Foundry College. It offers curriculum and credentials in sales force administration and project management.

“Foundry College has completed extensive research to create its programs, working with leaders in the business community to identify the 21st century skills that employers are seeking,” Dr. Stephen Kosslyn, founder and president of Foundry College, said in a news release. “The two fields chosen, salesforce administration and project management, were selected because there is a rapidly growing need for employees in positions with these skills now and for years to come.”

Students will take classes two or three times a week. Each class is an hour and a half. The certification program can be completed in as few as eight weeks. The free tuition is valued at $6,000.

“The goal of Foundry College Tulsa is to build a qualified workforce in Tulsa that specializes in business and information technology,” said Josh Miller, program officer at GKFF.

Applications for the first class of students are due by Saturday. Courses will begin on Aug. 31. To be eligible for the program, applicants must be 18 years or older and live in the Tulsa city limits. More information and applications are available at foundrycollege.org/tulsa.

Foundry College opened in 2018 and is based in San Francisco.

Atento Capital is a local investment fund focused on creating high quality jobs in Tulsa and strong returns for investors. The company is an investment partner with GKFF.

“We see Foundry College at the forefront of the future of learning and workforce development,” said Michael Basch, managing partner of Atento Capital. “With job requirements changing at an accelerated rate, Foundry College’s combination of specific credentials along with soft skills enables its graduates to be immediately employable, while also teaching them soft, transferable skills.”

