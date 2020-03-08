The Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for its 2020 class.
Each year, the organization inducts 10 accomplished black educators and support employees from throughout the state into its Hall of Fame.
This year’s honorees will be recognized for their significant contributions to local education during the 10th annual induction ceremony on Sept. 25 at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.
Hall of Fame President Donnie L. Nero Sr. asked in a news release that those who specifically taught or served during the early statehood era be considered for the honor.
To qualify, nominees must reside or have resided in Oklahoma during their education career and worked as an administrator or teacher at the elementary, middle, secondary or college level or in a support position for a minimum of five years.
They also must have contributed to and influenced the education and lives of students, been distinguished professionally in the education field and served as a community worker or leader.
Last year’s Hall of Fame class included retired Tulsa Public Schools educator Montecella Driver, who spent 30 years with the district and later worked at the Greenwood Cultural Center to help develop after-school programming at north Tulsa schools.
Applications can be downloaded at oaaehof.org. All nominations must be postmarked by June 5 and mailed to: Nomination Committee, OAAE Hall of Fame, Inc., 110126 N 3830 Road, Clearview, OK 74880.
