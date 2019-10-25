The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence is seeking nominations for its 2020 Academic All-State Scholarships honoring top high school seniors and its Medal for Excellence Awards honoring exceptional educators.
Scholarships and educator awards totaling $125,000 will be presented at the foundation's 34th annual Academic Awards Banquet on May 16, 2020, in Norman.
The Academic All-State honors 100 public high school seniors with a $1,000-merit based scholarship. Students must meet at least one of the following requirements to qualify: a composite ACT score of at least 30; a combined SAT evidence-based reading and writing and math score of at least 1370; or be selected as a semifinalist for a National Merit, National Achievement or National Hispanic Scholarship.
Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Dec. 5. Eligibility must be verified by the student's district superintendent or high school principal.
The Oklahoma Medal For Excellence is divided into four categories. The first honors a public school elementary teacher and a secondary teacher. The second honors a public school administrator at the elementary or secondary level. The third honors a teacher at a public regional university or community college, while the fourth honors an educator at a public research university.
Medal for Excellence honorees each receive a $5,000 cash award and a glass sculpture. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Dec. 3.
Nominations for all categories are being accepted through an online portal at ofe.org.