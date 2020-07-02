Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister have awarded incentive grants totaling $16 million to 150 school districts needing help to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on student learning.
The selected districts will focus the money on five priority areas in which the ongoing pandemic should impact students in the coming school year. These include expanding connectivity, offering mental health supports and providing compensatory services to at-risk kids.
Officials say the grant money also will ensure training in the “science of reading” for teachers of students from prekindergarten through fifth grade.
About 360 districts across Oklahoma applied for the competitive grants — $8 million of which was set aside in the state’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund. The other $8 million came from the governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.
Both grant sources are part of the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and must be spent on the emergency needs of districts most impacted by COVID-19.
Broken Arrow and Moore school districts received the largest awards at $500,000 each. Tulsa Public Schools received the fourth highest at about $360,000.
Karla Dyess, associate superintendent of instructive services at Broken Arrow Public Schools, said her district will use the $500,000 to bolster mental health supports for students, purchase Chromebooks, implement online tutoring and create a literacy program for early childhood and at-risk students.
The Chromebooks, she said, are for the opening of a new virtual academy serving prekindergarten through eighth grade. They’ll also make it easier to support distance learning at elementary sites.
“Our districts indicated an urgent need for funds dedicated to connectivity and digital learning materials, and for good reason,” Hofmeister said in a news release. “The pandemic has created a clarion call throughout the state and nation to bridge the digital divide. It is imperative that districts be equipped to take swift and decisive action to ensure all kids are learning amid a global pandemic, including in virtual or blended environments that best meet local context and the needs of families.”
Additionally, Stitt said the grants align with one of his priority education initiatives this year.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us the importance of digital transformation and the need for our students to have access to quality technology in order to enhance learning opportunities,” the governor said in the news release. “I appreciate the commitment of Supt. Hofmeister, OSDE and our local school districts as we continue to ensure these dollars are maximized to the benefit of our students and educators across the state.”
Featured video