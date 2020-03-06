OKLAHOMA CITY — Paycom will pull advertisements at the University of Oklahoma in the wake of racial tensions on campus, and after "meaningless statements" on the controversy by the school's interim president.
Paycom's advertising spend on campus, including at athletic events, is in the six-figure range, a spokesman confirmed Friday.
In a letter written to OU President Joseph Harroz and the Board of Regents, Paycom CEO Chad Richison lamented the university's response to two race-related controversies that rocked the campus in recent weeks.
"Your inaction to implement appropriate employment practices tells the world of your continued effort to sanction unacceptable behavior. This situation has escalated today because your previous diversity training efforts failed because they assured free speech protection," Richison wrote.