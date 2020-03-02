Oklahoma likely will continue to trail its neighbors in per-student spending for at least the next few years despite recent funding boosts narrowing the state’s persistent education investment gap.
The National Center for Education Statistics has released its analysis of per-pupil spending rates across the nation for the 2016-17 school year and found Oklahoma’s $7,921 was a distant last among the six other states in the region that year.
More recent state-by-state comparisons are not available. However, Oklahoma education officials say per-pupil spending here grew to $9,214 in 2018-19, which is more than a $900 million increase from 2016-17. An average $6,100 teacher pay raise approved in 2018 as well as increases in other state and local funding sources contributed to the sizable improvement.
But even if other regional states made no new investments in education funding during the past two years, they still would exceed Oklahoma’s student expenditure.
Oklahoma would need to invest about $600 million more annually to reach the 2016-17 average of Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, New Mexico, Colorado and Texas, said Shawn Hime, executive director of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. That figure does not account for state or local funding increases for this school year or enrollment increases.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranked behind every state except Utah and Idaho in 2016-17 and would pass only four states in 2018-19 if nobody else increased their investments.
“Other states aren’t standing still when it comes to investment in children, and neither should Oklahoma,” Hime said. “This report is a reminder to policymakers what educators and families already know: Ongoing, new education investment is critical. State investments and a strong economy have helped schools tremendously the last few years. We know we’re on a path to continue narrowing the gap and better supporting children and teachers if we stay the course. Our children need us to continue to invest with the urgency that we have shown the last two years.”
Hime said the funding gap means Oklahoma students face a daily lack of resources available to children in other states. He believes additional support is needed for schools to further increase compensation packages to combat the teacher shortage, reduce class sizes, restore extracurricular activities, hire more counselors and offer more social, emotional and health supports for students.
In 2018, Oklahoma needed to hire about 4,000 more teachers to reach the average regional student-to-teacher ratio, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
Nearly 3,300 emergency-teacher certifications have been issued in 2019-20 to fill vacant teaching positions across the state. Hime said as many as 1,000 of those teachers could be ineligible to teach next year if they don’t become fully certified due to rules against holding an emergency certificate for more than two years.
A bill that would allow emergency-certified educators to teach longer without full certification passed the state Senate Education Committee last week.
“The teacher shortage hasn’t gone away,” Hime said. “As a dad and as a lifelong educator, it’s clear to me that the only way forward is to continue increasing our commitment to our children’s education. We’ve made considerable progress, but a sustained investment is the best way for Oklahoma to change the trajectory for the children in today’s public school classrooms and for future students.”
Gallery: Wasn't the lottery supposed to fund education? Here's what happened:
Oklahoma lottery and education funding
Oklahoma lottery and education funding
Oklahoma lottery and education funding
Oklahoma lottery and education funding
Oklahoma lottery and education funding
Oklahoma lottery and education funding
Oklahoma lottery and education funding
Oklahoma lottery and education funding
Oklahoma lottery and education funding
Oklahoma lottery and education funding
Oklahoma lottery and education funding
Oklahoma lottery and education funding
Journalism worth your time and money
Featured video