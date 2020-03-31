Anderson Elementary School 5th grader Anthony Payne hands milk to his father Anthony Payne after receiving meals and milk at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School Friday, March 27, 2020. The school is continuing to serve students from the Union district lunch and breakfast during the COVID-19 shutdown. The number they serve has increased every day and is up to 3,400 meals for 1,700 students. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World